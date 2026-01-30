Volition Advances Nu.Q Cancer Assay Program With Reimbursement Submission In France

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) announced that it has begun preparing a reimbursement submission for its Nu.Q Cancer assays in France, marking a significant step toward broader clinical adoption of its nucleosome-based diagnostic technology.

The submission is being developed with the support of Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL), France's second largest university hospital system and a long-standing collaborator of the company.

The reimbursement dossier will be submitted to the French government agencies responsible for evaluating diagnostic technologies. In parallel, HCL continues to work toward clinical certification of the Nu.Q Cancer assays within its hospital network.

Volition noted that the goal of the submission is to enable the assays to be used in routine, reimbursed clinical practice, initially focusing on lung cancer management.

HCL emphasized its commitment to supporting the process, citing the potential of Volition's nucleosome-based technology to improve cancer detection and monitoring.

Volition stated that the reimbursement submission represents a key milestone in its strategy to expand access to its Nu.Q Cancer assays across Europe.

Early this week, Volition reported new clinical data supporting the use of its Nu.Q NETs assay in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

The study findings highlight the assay's ability to detect diseases associated with NETosis, reinforcing its potential utility in managing HS. The Nu.Q NETs assay is CE-Marked and approved for clinical use across the EU, EEA, and the UK.

VNRX has traded between $0.22 and $0.94 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.29, up 17.23%.

