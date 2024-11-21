News & Insights

Volex Proposes Strategic Merger with TT Electronics

November 21, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Volex plc (GB:VLX) has released an update.

Volex plc has released an investor presentation detailing a potential offer for TT Electronics, emphasizing the strategic benefits and growth potential for shareholders. Despite TT Electronics’ current independent strategy and share price decline, Volex’s proposal offers a mix of immediate cash and future returns. Volex urges TT Electronics’ shareholders to advocate for engagement to realize significant value through this merger.

