Volex PLC Sees Major Stake Acquisition by Octopus

November 07, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Volex plc (GB:VLX) has released an update.

Volex PLC has announced a change in major shareholding as Octopus Investments Limited has acquired 3.01% of the company’s voting rights. This acquisition highlights a strategic move by Octopus to increase its influence in the UK-based manufacturer. The change was significant enough to cross the threshold on November 5, 2024, further solidifying Octopus’s investment footprint in Volex.

