Volex (LSE:VLX) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 427.79

The average one-year price target for Volex (LSE:VLX) has been revised to 427.79 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 402.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 328.25 to a high of 556.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.77% from the latest reported closing price of 289.50 / share.

Volex Maintains 1.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.28%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volex. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLX is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 2,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 624K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 493K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLX by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 453K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLX by 3.31% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 378K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLX by 34.44% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 133K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.