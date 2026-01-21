Volex Delivers Robust Q3 Performance, Boosts Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Volex plc (VLX.L) on Wednesday reported a strong trading update for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, driven by continued momentum in the third quarter.

Group revenue rose to $902.7 million, reflecting organic constant currency growth of 14.8 percent year over year. Performance was led by the Complex Industrial Technology segment, supported by strong data center demand tied to AI and digital infrastructure investment.

Operating margins remained near the upper end of the 9 to 10 percent target range, while net debt declined and leverage improved to around 1.0x.

The board expects full-year revenue and underlying operating profit to exceed market expectations.

