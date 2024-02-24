Volcon (VLCN) Price Target Increased by 4400.00% to 688.50

The average one-year price target for Volcon (NasdaqCM:VLCN) has been revised to 688.50 / share. This is an increase of 4,400.00% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 681.75 to a high of 708.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77,687.82% from the latest reported closing price of 0.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volcon. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1,250.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 109K shares representing 38.39% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 96K shares representing 33.67% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 21.25% ownership of the company.

Warberg Asset Management holds 55K shares representing 19.30% ownership of the company.

Austin Private Wealth holds 52K shares representing 18.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.