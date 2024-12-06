Volcon Settles Agreements and Appoints New Board Member

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Volcon ( (VLCN) ) has shared an announcement.
Volcon, Inc. has settled a series of agreements with GLV Ventures, resulting in a mutual release and a monthly termination fee of $125,000 for 22 months. Additionally, the company has appointed Orn Olason as an independent board member, offering him a cash fee and stock options, pending shareholder approval, signaling a strategic shift in leadership and financial commitments.
