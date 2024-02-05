News & Insights

Volcon Names John Kim CEO In Advance Of Stag Market Launch

February 05, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Volcon Inc. (VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, Monday announced the appointment of John Kim as Chief Executive Officer in advance of the market launch of the Stag.

He has served on Volcon's Board of Directors as an independent director since July 2021. He is currently a private investor.

Previously, Kim was the Chief Executive Officer and founder of electric bicycle company Super73 Inc, from 2012 until 2019. In 2003, Kim founded U-Life, an internet enabled home appliance company in South Korea, which was acquired by LG in 2006.

Earlier, he was the principal designer for Yahoo Search, a car designer at Honda, and a former U.S. Army paratrooper.

Christian Okonsky, Chairman of the Board of Volcon, said, "His skillset and background in building companies, designing products for manufacturing, and successfully launching them on the market is what Volcon needs at this stage in our Company's life. John has a passion for building companies and products that appeal to consumers. With the imminent launch of the Stag, we have found the right leader to take this product to market and showcase its capabilities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
RTTNews
