Volcon ePowersports Transforms Strategy to Capture Market Share in Electric Vehicle Industry, Secures $19.45 Million Investment for Expansion

Volcon ePowersports shifts focus to collaboration, raising $19.45 million, expanding into golf carts and utility vehicles.

Volcon ePowersports has successfully transitioned under CEO John Kim from primarily an R&D-focused organization to a collaborative manufacturer of electric vehicles, significantly enhancing its position in the ePowersports market. This shift led to a notable collaboration with AODES (Super Sonic), allowing Volcon to raise $19.45 million to enter the golf cart and utility vehicle market by importing cost-effective electric vehicles from Vietnam. The company's strategic changes have also resulted in reduced operational costs and anticipated monthly cash flow positivity by late 2025. While targeting market share in utility vehicles, Volcon remains committed to expanding its two-wheel vehicle offerings. Overall, the company is optimistic about its growth prospects and appreciates the continued support from shareholders and customers.

Potential Positives

Volcon successfully raised $19.45 million to support its entry into the golf cart and utility vehicle market, highlighting investor confidence and financial backing.

The collaboration with AODES (Super Sonic) positions Volcon as a key player in the ePowersports business, potentially increasing market share and brand recognition.

Volcon is expected to achieve cash flow positivity on a monthly basis by Q4 2025, indicating improvements in financial stability and operations.

The strategic shift from R&D to manufacturing partnerships has reduced costs significantly and enhanced the company’s operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Volcon’s strategic shift from R&D to collaboration and manufacturing suggests previous reliance on their own innovations may have been insufficient to sustain the company, raising concerns about their original value proposition.

The dependence on external manufacturing resources could expose Volcon to supply chain vulnerabilities and potential quality control issues, impacting brand reputation.

The admission that significant cost reductions have occurred, including headcount cuts, may indicate underlying financial difficulties and instability within the company.

FAQ

What changes has John Kim implemented at Volcon ePowersports?

John Kim shifted Volcon's focus from R&D to collaboration with manufacturers to sell high-quality electric vehicles.

How much funding did Volcon raise for their new market initiatives?

Volcon raised $19.45 million to support their entry into the golf cart and utility vehicle market.

What is Volcon's competitive advantage over Chinese manufacturers?

Volcon benefits from lower tariffs on imports from Vietnam compared to tariffs on imports from China, enhancing market opportunities.

When does Volcon expect to be cash flow positive?

Volcon anticipates being cash flow positive on a monthly basis by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Is Volcon still committed to two-wheel vehicle innovations?

Yes, Volcon remains dedicated to developing and selling two-wheel vehicles alongside their new UTV and golf cart offerings.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After one year of John Kim at the helm of Volcon ePowersports, their recent successes can be attributed to his strategic shift. In the last 12 months Mr. Kim was able to switch Volcon from being a mostly R&D organization developing its own electric offroad technologies into a company that is focused on collaborating with manufacturers to brand and sell high-quality electric vehicles. This has positioned Volcon to be a true disruptor in the ePowersports business, which was made especially apparent with their recent AODES (Super Sonic) collaboration.





Volcon’s AODES (Super Sonic) announcement allowed them to raise $19.45 million to fund their foray into the golf cart and utility vehicle market. Bringing high-quality, low-cost electric vehicles from Vietnam into the US market creates a tremendous opportunity for grabbing significant market share. With current Vietnam tariffs at a mere 2.5% (compared to China’s tariffs of up to 500%), it is clear that the relationship with Volcon and AODES (Super Sonic) is deeply valued. Strengthening political ties between the US and Vietnam, to buffer Chinese regional growth, adds to Volcon’s confidence that open trade between the US and Vietnam will continue and flourish.









Mr. Kim noted, “The investment that we received last week will fund our push to grab market share during this disruptive market opportunity. The bulk of the investment will fund much needed golf cart and UTV inventory to fuel consumer demand and also to expand our sales team. At this time, we see a clear path toward growing the total number of vehicles we sell every year as well as a road to profitability.”









Volcon’s changed approach in bringing products to market has significantly reduced headcount and costs. In addition to cost-effective manufacturing practices, the company has lowered marketing costs by outsourcing to and working with specialized marketing firms to grow their marketing share more effectively. Volcon will continue to evaluate their costs and reduce accordingly.









Greg Endo, CFO, notes “With the cost reductions we have made and the anticipated working capital requirements to fund inventory purchases John notes, we expect to be cash flow positive on a monthly basis by the fourth quarter of 2025 and will be able to fund operations into 2026.”





In addition to obtaining market share of golf carts and UTVs in the US, the company is still committed to innovating and selling two-wheel vehicles. For more information on the company’s expansion efforts and the six-month update from August 2024, please refer to the links below. Volcon looks forward to a strong year and is grateful to their shareholders and customers for their continued support.













https://ir.volcon.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/125/volcon-becomes-exclusive-u-s-distributor-of-super-sonic













https://ir.volcon.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/113/6-month-volcon-ceo-update









____________________________________________











About Volcon







Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.





Volcon’s vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon’s first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. In 2024, Volcon entered the rapidly expanding LUV and UTV market and shipped its first production MN1 unit in October 2024. The new MN1 and HF1 products empower the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered units cannot. They offer the same thrilling







Volcon Contacts







For Media: media@volcon.com





For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com





For Investors: investors@volcon.com





For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com





For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete eBike, motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release referenced in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, how many Super Sonic units Volcon will sell, how many Volcon branded golf carts will be sold, whether tariffs on imports from Vietnam will remail lower than other Asia countries, whether the Company will be cash flow positive on a monthly basis by the fourth quarter of 2025 and the funding received will carry us into 2026, and whether Volcon will develop and sell new two wheel models. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors”; in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.





SOURCE: Volcon, Inc.



