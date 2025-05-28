Volcon ePowersports Launches New Financing Program to Support Dealers in Selling Electric Off-Road Vehicles

Volcon ePowersports announces a new financing program to support dealer inventory purchases of their electric off-road vehicles.

Volcon ePowersports has announced the launch of a new financing program through Dealer Direct Financial, part of First Community Bank, aimed at helping its network of dealers finance inventory purchases for Volcon's electric off-road vehicles. This floor plan financing will provide dealers with flexible solutions to support their operations and enhance access to Volcon's innovative products, including electric motorcycles and UTVs. CEO John Kim emphasized that this initiative will strengthen dealer relationships and promote the adoption of sustainable electric vehicles. The program is expected to facilitate growth for dealers and expand Volcon's market presence, catering to the increasing demand for their products nationwide.

Volcon has launched a new floor plan financing and retail financing program in partnership with Dealer Direct Financial, enhancing access for dealers to finance inventory purchases of electric off-road vehicles.

This initiative is expected to support Volcon's network of dealers, enabling them to grow their businesses and meet increasing customer demand for electric powersports vehicles.

The program reflects Volcon's commitment to expanding its market presence and strengthening dealer relationships, which may further contribute to the adoption of sustainable electric vehicles in the powersports market.

Volcon’s innovative product lineup, including the Grunt and the new MN1 and HF1 models, positions the company favorably in the growing electric vehicle market, enhancing its potential for future growth.

The reliance on a new financing program indicates a potential liquidity issue for dealers, which may raise concerns about Volcon's existing sales and inventory management.

The mention of forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty about future demand for Volcon's products, indicating potential risks in the company's growth strategy.

By emphasizing the need for dealer support through financing, the press release may imply that Volcon’s products are not selling as well directly to consumers without additional incentives.

What is the new financing program by Volcon?

Volcon has launched a floor plan financing and retail financing program to help dealers finance their inventory of electric off-road vehicles.

How will this program benefit Volcon dealers?

The program provides enhanced access to inventory financing, supporting dealers in growing their businesses and meeting customer demand for electric vehicles.

What types of products does Volcon offer?

Volcon produces a range of all-electric vehicles, including motorcycles, UTVs, and eBikes, designed for off-road and outdoor adventures.

Who is Dealer Direct Financial?

Dealer Direct Financial is a department of First Community Bank, providing specialized financing solutions for dealerships across various industries, including powersports.

Where can I find more information about Volcon's products?

You can visit Volcon's official website at www.volcon.com for detailed information on their electric vehicle lineup and offerings.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon ePowersports (Nasdaq: VLCN) ("Volcon" or the "Company"), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new floor plan financing and retail financing program provided by Dealer Direct Financial, a department of First Community Bank. This initiative will enable Volcon's network of dealers to finance their inventory purchases, providing them with enhanced access to the Company’s groundbreaking electric off-road vehicles.





The floor plan will provide flexible financial solutions designed to support inventory acquisition and drive sales of Volcon's cutting-edge products. By facilitating dealer access to affordable financing, Volcon aims to expand its market presence and ensure that customers nationwide can experience the next generation of off-road adventure with the Company's electric vehicles.









“We are excited to offer this floor plan program to our dealer network, which will empower them to grow their businesses while helping accelerate the adoption of our all-electric off-road vehicles,” said John Kim, CEO of Volcon. “This program reflects our commitment to strengthening dealer relationships and furthering our mission to revolutionize the powersports industry with sustainable, high-performance electric vehicles.”









The new floor plan program is a significant step in Volcon's strategy to scale its operations and support its growing network of dealers as they meet increasing demand for Volcon’s innovative electric powersports offerings.





“We’re proud to partner with Volcon in supporting their innovative approach to the powersports market,” said Steve Wilcoxon, president of Dealer Direct Financial. “Our floor plan program is designed to give dealers the flexibility and access they need to meet customer demand and grow their businesses. By offering tailored financing solutions, we’re helping bring Volcon’s electric off-road vehicles to more showrooms—and more riders—across the country.”











About Volcon







Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.





Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. In 2024, Volcon entered the rapidly expanding LUV and UTV market and shipped its first production MN1 unit in October 2024. The new MN1 and HF1 products empower the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered units cannot. They offer the same thrilling performance of a standard LUV / UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.







Volcon Contacts







For Media: media@volcon.com





For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com





For Investors: investors@volcon.com





For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com





For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete eBike, motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit:



www.volcon.com



.





For more information about First Community Bank’s Dealer Direct program, call 870-376-7123 or visit



https://dealerdirectfinancial.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release referenced in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, whether floor plan program will increase dealer purchases of Volcon products. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.





SOURCE: Volcon, Inc.







About Dealer Direct Financial







Dealer Direct Financial is a department of First Community Bank, headquartered in Batesville, Arkansas. The program was established in 2005 in response to a need among local manufacturers for floor plan and retail financing solutions. Since its inception, Dealer Direct Financial has experienced significant growth and now services thousands of dealers nationwide. The program offers specialized financing for manufacturers, including floor plans and retail installment loans for tractors (up to 75hp), trailers, boats, powersports, motorcycles, lawn equipment, and farm equipment.







About First Community Bank







First Community Bank, which is locally owned and managed, opened August 4, 1997, in Batesville, Arkansas, and currently operates in 34 locations across Arkansas and Missouri. First Community Bank employs 600 professional bankers, and reports assets of $3.09 billion as of March 31, 2025.



