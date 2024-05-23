Volcanic Gold Mines Evaluates Drilling Results and Political Climate

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc (TSE:VG) has released an update.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. has concluded its first pass drilling campaign at the Motagua Norte Project in Guatemala, having drilled 13 holes with the last four aimed at discovering south-dipping structures; assay results are pending. Meanwhile, the company is cautiously monitoring Guatemala’s political climate after the appointment of a new Environment Minister whose stance may impact mineral exploration. As a result, Volcanic is exploring potential opportunities outside of Guatemala.

