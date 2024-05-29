Volatus Teams Up with Mitsubishi for Drone Logistics

Volatus Aerospace Corp (TSE:VOL) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. has announced a partnership with Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. to enhance logistics operations using the AnyMile drone logistics platform, aiming to scale up end-to-end delivery management. As part of a collaboration set to include a trial for offshore oil rig deliveries, the companies will utilize DDC Canary aircraft, enhancing the customer experience in the evolving drone delivery market.

For further insights into TSE:VOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.