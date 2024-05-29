News & Insights

Stocks

Volatus Teams Up with Mitsubishi for Drone Logistics

May 29, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volatus Aerospace Corp (TSE:VOL) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. has announced a partnership with Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. to enhance logistics operations using the AnyMile drone logistics platform, aiming to scale up end-to-end delivery management. As part of a collaboration set to include a trial for offshore oil rig deliveries, the companies will utilize DDC Canary aircraft, enhancing the customer experience in the evolving drone delivery market.

For further insights into TSE:VOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.