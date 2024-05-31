News & Insights

Volatus Faces Delay in Annual Financial Reporting

May 31, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Volatus Capital Corp. (TSE:VC) has released an update.

Volatus Capital Corp. has received a Management Cease Trade Order from the BCSC due to a delay in filing its annual financial reports, attributed to unexpected staffing shortages. The company now expects to complete the required filings by July 15, 2024, and has committed to bi-weekly status updates until the issue is resolved. Volatus has also enforced an insider trading blackout in the interim and is working to comply with regulatory guidelines.

