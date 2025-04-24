Volatus Completes G-20 Defense Drone Demo, Eyes $8 Mln In Potential Follow-On Contracts

(RTTNews) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (FLT.V) said Thursday it has successfully concluded a defense demonstration order for a top defense agency of a G-20 nation, showcasing its drone systems on April 23, 2025.

The demonstration featured two critical mission types: a Tactical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Target Acquisition (ISTA) mission and a Long-Endurance Surveillance and Reconnaissance operation.

The company deployed two advanced drones for the trial: a fixed-wing VTOL unit designed for stealth surveillance in contested areas and a nano drone tailored for discreet visual reconnaissance. Both platforms highlighted their effectiveness in precision, endurance, and mission adaptability.

Post-evaluation, Volatus expects to be shortlisted for potential contracts valued up to USD $8 million, subject to competitive processes and no guaranteed outcomes.

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus, emphasized the strategic importance of this milestone, stating that the company is aligning with increased defense modernization efforts across NATO and G-20 countries. The demonstration not only validates their defense capabilities but also positions Volatus for long-term growth in the global defense sector.

The company continues to broaden its defense portfolio in response to rising international investment in unmanned aerial systems.

FLT.V is currently trading at $0.15 or 3.2258% on the TSX Venture Exchange.

