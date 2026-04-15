Volatus Aerospace Wins Multi Year NATO Ally Training Deal Worth Up To C$2.1 Mln

(RTTNews) - Volatus Aerospace Inc., (FLT.TO), has secured a multi-year contract to deliver specialist training to a NATO allied government ministry, the Canadian aerospace and defense firm announced on Wednesday.

The agreement runs for an initial two years with renewal options that could take the total value to about C$ 2.1 million. Volatus won the deal through a competitive procurement under an existing government framework.

Under the contract, Volatus will design, develop, and deliver advanced training programs for security and law enforcement personnel.

The company said the award strengthens its position in integrated training and advisory services for the defence and security sector. It also supports Volatus' role in helping allied governments build sovereign operational capabilities through structured training and knowledge transfer.

Volatus noted the contract advances its international expansion strategy and the export of Canadian aerospace and defence expertise to allied markets.

On Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of Volatus closed Tuesday's regular trading 4.23 percent lower.

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