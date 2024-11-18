Volatus Aerospace secures DAIR Green Fund grant

Volatus Aerospace (TAKOF) has been awarded a grant of up to $75,000 from the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Green Fund to develop and integrate an on-board “detect and avoid” system to deconflict drones from other aircraft, enabling a major step forward in safe and scalable beyond visual line of sight operations. This funding, supported by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, aligns with Volatus’ mission to drive sustainable growth in the aerospace sector. Building on the recent merger with Drone Delivery Canada, Volatus’ engineering focus has shifted toward technologies with immediate commercial potential. The DAA system, combined with Volatus’ recent installation of Kongsberg Geospatial’s IRIS Terminal in its Operations Control Center for comprehensive airspace awareness, raises the bar for drone operations, accelerating the path to commercial scalability by providing a robust foundation for BVLOS capabilities. The DAA solution will minimize the need for ground-based human intervention, allowing for more complex, extended routes while maintaining stringent safety standards. By enhancing airspace awareness through the IRIS Terminal, Volatus is rapidly unlocking new operational possibilities and expanding commercial applications of its drone fleet.

