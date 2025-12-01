Volatus Aerospace Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (FLT.V) released Loss for third quarter of -C$4.54 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$4.54 million, or -C$0.01 per share. This compares with -C$5.49 million, or -C$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.3% to C$10.61 million from C$6.62 million last year.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

