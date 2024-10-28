Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces $5M Private Placement

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. has announced a brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $5 million through the sale of 35,714,286 units at $0.14 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and one warrant, with proceeds intended for research, development, and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about November 6, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

