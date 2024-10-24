News & Insights

Volatus Aerospace: A Canadian Growth Leader

October 24, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. has made a significant mark by ranking second on The Globe and Mail’s 2024 list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, showcasing an impressive 17,336% revenue growth over three years. The company’s success is fueled by its innovative aerial solutions across various industries like oil and gas, energy utilities, and public safety. Volatus Aerospace continues to expand its global reach with a diverse range of services and technological solutions.

