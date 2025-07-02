Volatus Aerospace Bags C$560,000 Contract To Provide Advanced Drone And Sensor Training

(RTTNews) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (FLT.V), Wednesday announced that the company has received a C$560,000 contract to provide advanced training in drone operations and sensor payload utilization to support aerial intelligence.

The contract highlights the strong demand for the company's expertise, and reinforces its role as a trusted provider of mission-critical capabilities for government programs.

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace, commented, "We are proud to contribute to the operational readiness of Canada and allied nations through the delivery of advanced drone and sensor training." Monday, Volatus's stock closed at C$0.29, up 1.75 percent on the TSXV.

