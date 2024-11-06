Volatus Aerospace announces closing of financing

Volatus Aerospace (TAKOF) has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable best efforts private placement of an aggregate of 19,766,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.14 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,767,240.00. Each Unit consists of one common voting share of the Company and one common voting share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for research and development, capital expenditures, inventory and general corporate and working capital purposes. The Offering was conducted by Ventum Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead agents, together with Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James pursuant to an agency agreement dated November 6, 2024. The Company paid to the Agents: a cash commission of $193,706.80; and non-transferrable compensation options of the Company exercisable at any time prior to November 6, 2024 to acquire up to 1,383,620 units of the Company at a price equal to the Issue Price, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Compensation Option Units have the same terms as the Units sold in the Offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TAKOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.