Volatus Aerospace And Ondas Holdings Partner To Enhance Border Surveillance With Advanced Drones

February 25, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Volatus Aerospace Inc., and Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), Tuesday have announced a strategic partnership through Ondas' subsidiary, American Robotics, Inc. This collaboration will integrate American Robotics' Optimus System, a fully autonomous drone platform, into Volatus Aerospace's border surveillance and security solutions. The Optimus System, designed for 24/7 aerial monitoring, will enhance national security efforts by providing persistent intelligence and emergency response capabilities.

The partnership aims to strengthen border security by detecting and mitigating threats along the 8,890-kilometer US-Canada border. The Optimus System will be integrated with Volatus' Surveillance-as-a-Service, combining drone and ground-based sensor infrastructure for remote, autonomous operations. Volatus' Operations Control Center (OCC) will play a key role in maximizing the effectiveness of this system for border security and other critical infrastructure monitoring.

The collaboration will also support market expansion into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Africa, targeting security applications in industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and critical infrastructure. Volatus will serve as a factory-authorized training center, providing operational support and training for the Optimus System.

In response to growing concerns over illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and weapons smuggling, this partnership offers a robust surveillance solution with real-time monitoring and emergency response capabilities. By leveraging the Optimus System's autonomy and integration with advanced aerial and ground-based technologies, the collaboration aims to revolutionize border security operations and enhance national safety.

ONDS is currently trading at $1.035 or 5.91% lower at the Nasdaq Capital Market.

