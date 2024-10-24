Volatus Aerospace Advances Drone Delivery Operations

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace has received approval from Transport Canada for drone cargo operations beyond the visual line of sight, marking a significant advancement in the drone delivery sector. This milestone enhances the commercial viability of the company’s DroneCare project, which focuses on transporting healthcare supplies efficiently.

For further insights into TSE:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.