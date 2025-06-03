Volato Group Announces New Aircraft Leasing Program To Boost Revenue

(RTTNews) - Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR), an aviation company, said on Tuesday that it will start leasing selected aircraft to trusted third-party operators to create a new stream of recurring, asset-efficient revenue.

For the first quarter, the company's aircraft-trading program has generated revenue of $25.1 million.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects to post $25.1 million in revenue from its aircraft-trading program. The Group noted that this projection is based on its completed transactions.

SOAR was up by 17.06% at $3.070 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

