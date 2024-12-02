Volato announces new patent-pending technology for cryptocurrency mining

Volato (SOAR) Group “announces a new patent-pending technology that advances how aircraft generate revenue by repurposing underutilized aircraft resources for cryptocurrency mining. First filed in 2023, this innovation has already benefited from significant Bitcoin price appreciation, reinforcing its potential to turn aviation’s untapped resources into valuable digital assets. By default, the system operates using excess electricity generated during normal flight operations, ensuring seamless integration with no additional costs or resource demands. However, the system is designed to dynamically scale up and utilize additional onboard electricity when spoiled capacity-such as unoccupied seats or unused cargo space-occurs. This flexibility allows operators to transform inefficiencies into valuable Bitcoin assets, maximizing revenue potential while maintaining operational integrity. At the heart of Volato’s invention is its patented use of specialty mining hardware, optimized to achieve peak performance at high altitudes. By operating in the cool and energy-rich environment of cruising aircraft, the system delivers superior efficiency compared to ground-based mining setups. Aircraft operators can seamlessly integrate this technology into standard operations, turning inefficiencies into opportunities without impacting the aircraft’s primary function. Volato’s patent-pending system aligns with aviation’s growing focus on sustainability. The revenue generated from Bitcoin mining can support the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel or fund carbon offset programs, offering a pathway to enhance profitability while reducing environmental impact. This dual benefit positions Volato’s technology as an attractive tool for forward-thinking aircraft operators”.

