Volatility's Impact on the Nations NDX PutWrite Index

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index closed last week at 950.34, a gain of 1.12 percent for a week that saw the Nasdaq-100 index gain a nearly identical 1.16 percent.

The goal of the Nations NDX PutWrite is to generate returns similar to those of the underlying, in our case the Nasdaq-100 Index, but to do so with less risk by diversifying the inputs which impact returns. Diversification is the only “free lunch” in investing because it can increase risk-adjusted returns. In the case of a PutWrite one of those diversifying inputs is the erosion of the value of the option as time passes.

So the passage of time is an important element in the value of an NDX or NQX option. Another is the market’s expectations for the volatility of the underlying during the life of the option. If the underlying is expected to be very volatile during the life of the option then the value of being able to wait and see how the underlying moves is greater than it would be if the underlying asset was expected to be quiescent. Investors and hedgers would be willing to pay more for the option if they expect substantial volatility.

One reason the Nations NDX PutWrite Index did so well last week is that the outlook for volatility eased, bringing down the value and price of the NDX put options the index is short. The outlook for volatility eased due to a general rally in the Nasdaq-100 Index thanks to good news on the trade front.

This leads to the question, what is the best path for the underlying asset in order to maximize the relative returns of a PutWrite index? Generally (and this is an academic generalization), the best path the underlying can take for the returns of a PutWrite index would be for the underlying to rally gently and consistently. We wouldn’t want it to rally too much; if it did the premium collected by selling the put options wouldn’t compensate for opportunity cost.

A PutWrite strategy like the Nations NDX PutWrite Index works best (again, generally) when the realized volatility of the underlying during the life of the option is lower than the volatility that was expected by the put option buyer. When that is the case we’ve sold the put option, which is really insurance, for more than it was ultimately worth. The difference is added to our returns.

The expectation for volatility and the amount of time to expiration aren’t the only variables which impact the price we realize for selling our put option but they’re the major inputs. Our PutWrite Index sells NDX put options which have approximately 30 days to expiration because these options experience the most rapid time decay. In another post, we’ll explain how the value of an NDX option decays and why the decay isn’t linear.