Volatility Pros At Hedge Funds Moving Digital

Hedge funds are one of the leading experts in volatility management, which is exactly why their latest moves might surprise people as they move into crypto and other digital assets. According to a report from PwC the number of hedge funds investing in digital assets is up to a third, and 11% higher than the previous year. It’s hedge funds' specialty and their namesake that they can utilize similar tactics in traditional markets in digital ones to mitigate risk in their digital exposure through derivatives trading. Specifically short positions are extremely useful in the highly volatile crypto markets. Over three-fifths of crypto specializing hedge funds are using these hedging strategies in their portfolio, and this has allowed them to edge out over traditional bitcoin returns. Another surprising finding in the report is that a vast majority of crypto hedge funds have high-net-worth clients and family office investors.

Finsum: Crypto hedging strategies might just be the key to unlocking the full power o digital assets.

volatility

hedge funds

