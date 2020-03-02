Volatility just hit a 9-year high. What does it mean for the IPO market?

Last Friday, the VIX Index reached its highest level since 2011. If a direct impact from the coronavirus outbreak hasn't put companies' IPO plans on hold, then the record-high volatility will. The IPO calendar is sparse, and many roadshow-ready companies are pumping the brakes, including Atotech (ATC), Vontier (VNT), AZEK (AZEK), Warner Music (WMGC.RC), Madewell (MDWL.RC), and Cole Haan (CLHN).



