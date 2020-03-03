Volatility is Still With Us, But a Return to Logic is a Welcome Thing

Yesterday, after a couple of records were broken by stocks dropping last week, there was another record, this time on the positive side. The, Dow Jones Industrial Index had its largest one-day point gain in history, jumping 1,293 points. Does that mean that the problems are over, at least in terms of the stock market, and we can all move on?

Not really, although there are some encouraging signs.

Because the word that has been so overused over the last week or so, it is important to remember that "volatility" does not mean just downward movement; it means violent swings in the market. If yesterday’s gains had been a couple of hundred points or so, it would suggest that things were slowing down. Such a big jump, however, is still technically volatility. Moving higher gives some relief to battered investors, of course, but it isn’t really a sign of consolidation.

If you look at markets other than stocks, however, the picture does look promising.

Crude oil, which is more directly affected by expectations for global demand, also bounced.

There, the move was exaggerated by things specific to that market’s supply, namely the increasing likelihood that OPEC+ will respond to crude’s collapse with another round of production cuts, but demand expectations are still more optimistic this week than last.

Other markets also reacted in a consistent manner. Gold gave back some gains, although that retracement began as early as last Tuesday as traders took profits due to these being the highest levels for the metal since 2011. The dollar, on the other hand, stopped falling but barely bounced at all.

Most interestingly of all, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-Year Note reacted more like the dollar than the risk assets, stabilizing a bit, but regaining very little of the ground lost last week.

Once again, there are factors specific to that market at play here. There had been an almost universal expectation that the Fed will cut rates soon, the question most analysts seem to be asking is whether they do so before or at the FOMC meeting in a couple of weeks (spoiler alert: they did cut rates). That expectation is keeping yields low, but in that context any bounce at all is a positive sign for market sentiment. A restrained move up such as we saw yesterday looks like consolidation, which has a better chance of signaling a change of direction than the still-volatile stock market.

The most encouraging sign for stocks came from within. The bounce was led by stocks that had been caught up in the big drop even though there was little direct relationship to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus. Stocks like Netflix (NFLX), for example, could actually benefit if we all stayed home to avoid infection.

Apple (AAPL) too was a notable outperformer. There are potential direct issues there, but they are on the supply side, which probably just means temporary weakness in sales and pent up demand that ensures that is made up in the near future. Stocks more directly impacted by the potential for weaker demand, such as American Airlines (AAL) lost ground as everything else bounced.

All of this suggests that at least the panic that I pointed to on Friday is beginning to subside, and traders are making rational decisions again. That was the point of that article, that the air of panic itself was a sign that the time to buy was close. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t go lower again, especially given that today is “Super Tuesday” in the Democratic primary race, but it is still a welcome thing for an old-fashioned guy like me who trusts logic more than emotion.

