As the month is nearing a close, volatility is a key theme in markets in March.

March has seen about twice as many trading sessions in the tails (recording daily moves of at least 1%) compared to the past 20-year average. As advisors look for ways to reduce volatility in client portfolios, the night effect is a compelling solution.

The night effect is a persistent phenomenon whereby overnight markets have historically outperformed the daytime trading session on a risk-adjusted basis. The historically lower volatility of the overnight session may lead to better up/down capture ratios, allowing investors to maintain their target equity exposure more comfortably through periods of market volatility.

Looking at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), nearly 54% of buy-and-hold sessions month to date as of March 17 were in the tails (< -1.00 or >1.00), exceeding the 20-year historical average of 26% of hold sessions in the tails. The day session had 46% tail sessions, compared to 19% on average, and 23% of the night sessions were in the tails compared to 9% historically, according to data from NightShares.

Historically, the day session has had an average of 19%, more left-tail days than right-tail days.

The same volatility is observed in small caps month to date, measured by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

Between March 1 and March 17, 77% of buy-and-hold sessions of IWM were in the tails, compared to the historical average of 40% of hold sessions in the tails. The day session had 62% tail days, compared to 33% of day sessions historically being in the tails. Nearly 39% of small-cap night sessions were in the tails month to date, compared to 13% historically, according to data from NightShares.

Investors can access the night effect via three ETFs launched last year. The NightShares 500 ETF (NSPY) offers exposure to the night performance of 500 large-cap U.S. companies, while the NightShares 2000 ETF (NIWM) provides exposure to the night performance of 2000 small-cap U.S. companies.

The NightShares 500 1x/1.5x ETF (NSPL) offers exposure to both night and day sessions: providing investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 100% of the performance of a portfolio of 500 large-cap U.S. companies during the day and 150% of the portfolio performance at night. NSPL allows investors to tilt toward the night without omitting day exposure.

