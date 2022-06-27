Volatility has Investors Seeking Active Management

Actively managed exchange-traded funds are seeing an influx of interest as investors are concerned about the escalating market volatility. Active funds are touting their advantages of weathering volatility by making better day-to-day shifts at the portfolio level. One advantage active portfolio managers have is selecting areas where they can have an edge or avoiding places with the most volatility. For instance, tech stocks are down nearly 30% depending on which index you may be looking at. Volatility is expected to continue for the near term as the Fed is projecting another 75 bps hike in the upcoming meeting and a recession is hoving over the economy like a black cloud.

Finsum: Passive ETFs may be contributing to excess volatility according to breaking financial research; it makes sense investors would turn to active funds.

volatility

active management

