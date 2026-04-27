The Volatility Harvester That Thrives in Market Chaos

For investors who see opportunity in market swings, Virtu Financial (NYSE: VIRT) has all the right elements. Most companies fear volatility, but Virtu is built to harvest it.

The company is one of the largest electronic market makers in the United States, sitting at the center of billions of stock, options, and ETF trades every day.

The result is a business that delivered one of its strongest years on record in 2025, with earnings that nearly doubled in 12 months. But Virtu’s earnings can jump around a lot, and, given the up-and-down CBOE Volatility Index so far this year, it’s hard to predict what’s coming this year.

The question for Virtu investors is whether last year’s performance, and a world filled with turbulence, will last.

Virtu Profits From Every Trade

Market making is a concept that sounds technical but rests on a simple idea. Every time a stock is bought or sold, someone is on the other side of the trade. Virtu is the counterpart for companies like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), and others. Its technology buys and sells continuously, profiting from the tiny spread between the price at which it buys and the price at which it sells.

Although it continues to make money even during calm times, its business has a critical feature: it loves volatility. When markets are quiet and spreads are narrow, Virtu earns less. When markets are turbulent, spreads can widen, and Virtu's earnings expand. Last year was a perfect case in point. Overall trading volume, both on- and off-exchange, surged by some measures nearly 45% from 2024. That kind of activity is precisely what helps fuel Virtu’s results.

2025 Results Show Strong Momentum

The numbers tell the story. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Virtu reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85, crushing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12 by 65%. Revenue for the quarter reached $969.9 million, more than double the $513.5 million analysts had expected. The surge in market volatility translated to net trading income of $664.9 million for that quarter, and a net income margin of 28.9%.

The quarter capped a similarly impressive year. Total revenue for the 12 months reached $3.6 billion, up 26.2%, with net trading income of $2.44 billion. Net income margin was 25.1%. Diluted EPS for all of 2025 came in at $5.14, up from $2.97 the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA climbed to about $1.4 billion. By year's end, Virtu held $1.06 billion in cash, up from $872.5 million a year earlier, providing the company with impressive financial flexibility.

Shareholder Returns Remain Modest

This is not a sit-and-be-patient stock for many investors. Although the stock is up around 45% this year and over 25% over the past 12 months, a look back at its history will show its volatility.

In addition, Virtu pays 96 cents a share annually, representing only about a 2% yield at recent share prices. The payout ratio does sit below 20%, though, suggesting some room to grow. Combined with share repurchases of $135.3 million last year, the capital return to shareholders is higher. With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of roughly 9x trailing earnings, the valuation looks more like market skepticism about consistency rather than any flaw in the business.

Regulatory Risks Remain a Concern

That’s not to say the business does not have risks. The capital markets in general could slow way down again and get boring. However unlikely that may be, the very nature of what Virtu does attracts intense regulatory scrutiny. High-frequency trading and market making have raised questions in the past about the security of "order flow" and customer data. Virtu's profits depend partly on payment for order flow from brokerages, which route trades to market makers like Virtu in exchange for compensation. Regulators have focused on this practice for years.

In fact, a broker-dealer subsidiary of the company, Virtu Americas LLC, agreed to a $2.5 million civil penalty with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December to settle allegations that it failed to maintain adequate safeguards around customers' confidential trading information. And though the penalty was financially trivial, it did highlight an inherent tension in its business that, if repeated, could hit earnings from future regulatory actions.

Analyst Views Remain Divided

In light of the volatility that can determine much of its earnings, analysts’ opinion on Virtu is notably divided.

Of the seven analysts that cover the stock, there are four Buy ratings, two Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. According to consensus, the stock is rated as a Moderate Buy with the average price target at $46, slightly below where it currently trades.

The split is understandable. It’s hard to predict the markets as a whole, and when a company’s earnings can go up or down depending on the market, the company’s prospects can be similarly tough to pin down.

Built for Volatility, Priced for Patience

Make no mistake, Virtu Financial is a genuinely unusual investment in the financial sector. It’s not a simple compounder for everyone, but a vehicle that thrives exactly when markets tend to rattle portfolios. Yet its 2025 results were outstanding as earnings nearly doubled, cash swelled to over a billion dollars, and the dividend remains well covered. With a P/E at about 9x trailing earnings and a sub-20% payout ratio, the valuation is not a stretch.

But Virtu's earnings are inherently unpredictable. If market volatility subsides, which it usually does for a time, earnings could ease. When the markets get chaotic, Virtu is worth remembering. Given the state of the world these days, the future of virtue, or Virtu, is anyone’s guess.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.