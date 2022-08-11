Markets

Volatility Forcing Wealthy to Cash Horde

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Volatility Forcing Wealthy to Cash Horde

Wealthy investors are hitting a pandemic low in terms of optimism around the market as concerns flare up surrounding volatility. The latest survey by UBS shows that inflation and geopolitics are weighing down investor sentiment regarding optimism. The majority of investors are concerned most regarding inflation and are shifting into cash holdings and the inflation concerns have them weary about where to invest. Under a third said they would increase market holdings if there was a 10% blow-off. Still, investors show a desire to invest in long-term assets such as renewables and smart mobility.

Finsum: Keeping a long eye is a smart play right now but older investors are in a difficult position regarding the market. 

  • stocks
  • volatility
  • inflation

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular