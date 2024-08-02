Volatility ETF (VXX) Hit a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 173.7% from its 52-week low price of $39.98/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VXX in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index Total Return offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index. The product charges 89 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Volatility has increased lately as tech stocks – long-standing winners – have been suffering due to mounting doubts over whether the huge investments made by big tech in artificial intelligence (AI) will pay off later than expected.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VXX might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a negative weighted alpha of 44.79, which doesn’t ensure a good momentum from here.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.