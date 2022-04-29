Volatility Driving Inflows

Investors were beginning to be skeptical of Hedge Fund performance, but volatility was enough to get them back in. Inflows this quarter have hit a 7-year high as they nearly hit $20 billion in Q1 2022. The biggest factors were inflation, the Fed’s response, and rising geopolitical tensions, which are all major sources of volatility recently. Macro strategy had the best performance for Q1 with a 9.1% return which is the highest its been in nearly 30 years. Multi-strategy and value were next up all with positive returns. The S&P 500 meanwhile dropped 5% over the same period. Corporate credit default and other short positions have been grabbed up by hedge funds recently to help counter volatility.

Finsum: This is a hedge fund's most crucial role in the financial world, they excel in these macro scenarios that are crippling standard markets.

