Volatile Times Buoys Futures Trading on the CME

The careening prices for oil, stocks and credit in the first quarter may have been hard for some to stomach, but they were great for the futures exchanges of the CME Group. Early Wednesday the exchange operator reported strong revenue and earnings for the period, on a surge in trading volume for its commodity and financial futures products.

CME shares (ticker: CME) were up 0.3% in morning trading, to $184.95, on the quarterly beat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2%.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, taking a devastating toll on human life and creating extraordinary uncertainty around the world,” CME Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy said in the company’s announcement. “[W]e saw significantly increased levels of client hedging and risk transfer, across all products and time zones.”

Revenue for the quarter ended in March rose 34% from the previous quarter and 29% year over year, to $1.5 billion. That produced earnings of $2.33 a share—about a dime above the consensus estimate. High volumes in most products lifted the CME’s transaction revenue, even though contract rates were reduced from volume discounts on the likes of E-mini stock-index futures

Interest-rate futures revenue rose 49% from the fourth quarter and 38% year-over-year. Equity-index futures revenue jumped 82% and 70%, respectively. Energy-futures revenue increased by about a third for both comparable periods.

Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto observed in a Wednesday note that CME volumes have subsided considerably in April, falling by half from the levels of the previous month, while remaining above year-ago numbers. Still, he rates the stock a buy and believes the shares can rise to $240, or 31 times the $7.71 a share in earnings he expects for 2020.

At Raymond James, Patrick O’Shaughnessy has a similarly favorable view of CME’s stock. He thinks earnings can hit $7.80 a share in 2021 and $8.35 in 2022, as revenue rises and profit margins expand. “A broad-based return to volatility provided healthy tailwinds to CME to start the year,” he said.

