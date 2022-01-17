Volatile rouble slides towards 77 vs dollar as geopolitical risks weigh

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The rouble's volatile trend continued on Monday with the currency paring early gains to weaken towards 77 against the dollar as geopolitical tensions held sway over Russian assets.

The United States last week said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst".

By 1427 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 76.49 RUBUTSTN=MCX, swinging in a wide range from 75.74 to 76.80 during the session. It had lost 0.3% to trade at 87.24 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The currency suffered its biggest drop in 15 months on Thursday, after Russia said the U.S. rejection of Moscow's key security demands was leading talks into a dead end.

"Russia's geopolitical risk is at a local high after the failure of last week's talks and the bombastic comments that followed – the course of future events is hard to predict, but international investors will likely be hesitant for now," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russia's five-year credit default swaps (CDS), which measure the cost of insuring against a default, jumped to 202 bps, a level last seen in April 2020, and well above 81 bps registered in early November, data from IHS Markit showed.

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ government bonds, which move inversely to their price, hit their highest since April 2016 of 9.52% RU10YT=RR, while Ukraine's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds also slipped into distressed territory.

An approaching tax payment period may provide support for the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, but geopolitical tensions mean the exchange rate is likely to remain volatile.

It was unclear if and when markets might recover to levels seen before recent Moscow-Western tensions.

Russian stocks fell, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 2% to 1,455.5. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.7% lower at 3,535.3.

Russia's equity market was among the weakest in emerging markets in early 2022 in the face of growing political tensions and impending sanctions, said Michael Kart, a partner at VLG Capital investment firm.

Shares in Russia's dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM were down 4%, touching their lowest since November 2020. The bank's shares have dived almost 14% in the last three sessions.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Ed Osmond, Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)

