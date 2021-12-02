Volatile rouble firms past 74 vs dollar as central bank plots rate hike

Adds detail, rouble chart

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past the 74 mark against the dollar on Thursday, remaining under pressure from geopolitical woes and a drop in oil prices but on track to receive further support from the central bank's response to inflationary risks.

At 1036 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the U.S. dollar at 73.94RUBUTSTN=MCX and eased 0.1% to 83.76 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble extended gains after Central Bank Governor Nabiullina said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference that the bank would consider a sharp rate increase this month of up to 100 basis points.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late November had on average expected the central bank to raise the key rate by 50 basis points to 8% at the Dec. 17 meeting.

But chances of a sharper move increased after data showed consumer inflation, the central bank's main area of responsibility, hit 8.38% in late November, nearing a six-year peak and hovering far above the 4% target.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase demand for Russian assets thanks to lucrative yields, and thus protect the currency from external shocks.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 versus the greenback hit in late October as it took a hit from concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, a prospect that Moscow has dismissed.

The rouble should average 74 to the dollar in December and 72.60 in February 2022 if foreigners' share in Russian government bonds remains flat, oil stays near $70 a barrel and no widening of the emerging market external risk premium takes place, VTB Capital said in a note, citing its FX model.

"Should oil return to $80/bbl, the model sees USDRUB at 73.10 in December."

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSpared losses and gained 0.2% to 1,690.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,967.9 points, remaining below the 4,000 mark for more than a week.

