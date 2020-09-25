Volatile rouble drops to near six-month low vs dollar, past 90 vs euro

By 1214 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 77.71 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It had hit 77.87 earlier, a level not seen since April 2.

Compared to the euro, the rouble lost 0.4% to trade at 90.41 EURRUBTN=MCX, briefly touching 90.58, its lowest since Feb. 2016, a 4-1/2 year low.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $41.71 a barrel.

"Investors' fears regarding the reintroduction of restrictive measures due to the accelerating spread of the pandemic still dominate on global markets," said Yury Kravchenko of Veles Capital.

The Kremlin on Friday said it was not planning to impose severe lockdown restrictions despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Uncertain geopolitical risks, including the threat of sanctions over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in which Moscow denies wrongdoing, and the crisis in neighbouring Belarus, continued to linger.

Russia's month-end tax payments, when export-focused companies usually step up conversion of foreign currency in the second half of every month to meet local liabilities, often buttress the rouble.

However, Bank Saint Petersburg analysts said increased local demand for the rouble because of the tax period would hardly be decisive against the global decline in interest for risk assets.

Russian stock indexes fell: The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2% to 1,165.9. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% lower at 2,875.2.

