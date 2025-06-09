Volatile Oil Markets? These 3 Dividend Stocks Stay Resilient

Crude oil prices have seen significant swings in 2025, reflecting a complex mix of economic, political and supply-side factors. After starting the year with WTI at $72 a barrel and Brent at around $75, prices quickly tumbled more than 10% amid fears of a global recession, increased OPEC+ output, and weakening demand signals from China. These fluctuations highlight the uncertainty that continues to define the energy market — a challenge for investors trying to time their moves or pick the right stocks.



Given this uncertainty, investors may find stability in large-cap, high-yield energy stocks, such as Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Kinder Morgan KMI and TC Energy Corporation TRP. These firms offer steady dividend payouts and demonstrate operational resilience, helping cushion portfolios against sharp market moves.

Oil’s Wild Ride: What’s Driving Prices

The drivers of oil price volatility are varied but interconnected. On one hand, macroeconomic pressures — such as slowing global growth and China’s underwhelming trade data — are weighing on demand. On the other, supply-side dynamics are shifting rapidly. OPEC+ surprised markets by ramping up production earlier than expected, with further hikes planned through the third quarter. Meanwhile, North American production remains constrained by factors like wildfires in Canada and a falling rig count. Geopolitical headlines, including U.S.-China trade talks, continue to influence short-term sentiment, pushing prices higher or lower within days.



These volatile movements make it clear that oil remains highly sensitive to both policy decisions and global events. For investors, the key is to focus on companies with strong balance sheets and consistent cash flows — businesses that can thrive regardless of where oil settles in the months ahead.

Energy Stocks That Can Weather the Storm

When markets turn volatile, large-cap energy stocks with solid dividend yields can offer much-needed stability. These companies, each valued at over $10 billion, are supported by dependable cash flows and resilient business models that help cushion the impact of fluctuating oil prices. For investors focused on income and risk management, they can be a smart addition to a long-term portfolio.



Well-established names like Canadian Natural Resources, Kinder Morgan and TC Energy stand out in this space. Their strong track records of steady dividend payments and disciplined operations make them appealing choices for those seeking consistent returns in uncertain times.

Why Large Caps?

Large-cap energy companies stand out for their financial strength and ability to navigate market turbulence. Their scale, diversified operations, and industry leadership give them a clear edge when commodity prices swing — making them more resilient than smaller peers. While their growth may be slower, the trade-off comes in the form of greater stability and lower risk.



Another key advantage is their consistent dividend payouts, which provide a steady income stream regardless of market conditions. For investors seeking reliability over rapid gains, large-cap energy stocks offer a compelling mix of security and performance.

Our Choices

Canadian Natural Resources: Canadian Natural Resources is one of Canada's largest independent oil and gas producers, with operations across Western Canada, the North Sea, and offshore West Africa. Its balanced portfolio spans natural gas, light and heavy crude, bitumen, and synthetic crude. Focused on long-life, low-decline assets, CNQ generates steady cash flow and long-term value.



Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, the average being 4%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a market capitalization of roughly $66 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A major incentive for holding Canadian Natural Resources stock is dividends. With a quarterly payout of 58.75 Canadian cents, CNQ shares currently yield 5.2% annually, well above the Zacks Oil/Energy sector average of 4.1%.



Kinder Morgan: Headquartered in Houston and founded in 1997, Kinder Morgan is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies. It operates about 79,000 miles of pipelines and extensive storage facilities, moving natural gas, refined products, crude oil, and CO2. With a focus on steady, demand-driven operations, Kinder Morgan plays a vital role in powering daily life.



KMI, carrying Zacks Rank of 3, is valued at some $63 billion. The consensus estimate for this energy infrastructure provider’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 9.6% year-over-year growth.



KMI pays out a quarterly dividend of 29.25 cents, which gives it a 4.2% yield at the current stock price.



TC Energy: TC Energy is a leading North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary. Founded in 1951, it operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline networks across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, moving about 30% of the continent’s daily gas needs. It also holds interests in power generation, including nuclear through Bruce Power.



TC Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, the average being 4.8%. The #3 Ranked firm has a market capitalization of roughly $53 billion.



With a quarterly payout of 85 Canadian cents per share, TRP stock has a 4.7% dividend yield, above the generous sector average and significantly over the S&P 500’s 1.2% average.

