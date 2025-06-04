Volaris Reports May 2025 Traffic Results: Capacity Increases by 9.0% Year-over-Year

Volaris reports a 9% capacity increase and 3.5% rise in passenger traffic in May 2025, with 2.5 million transported.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris), an ultra-low-cost airline, released preliminary traffic results for May 2025, revealing a 9.0% year-over-year increase in available seat miles (ASM) and a 3.5% increase in revenue passenger miles (RPM). Domestic RPMs rose by 5.7%, while international RPMs remained stable. Despite these increases, the load factor dropped by 4.3 percentage points to 81.8%, with the airline transporting 2.5 million passengers. CEO Enrique Beltranena noted that the growth in capacity is aligned with company strategies to meet customer demand and prioritize revenue over load factors. He expressed optimism about upcoming booking trends for the summer season. The report included detailed year-over-year comparisons for RPMs, ASMs, load factors, and passenger numbers.

Volaris reported a 9.0% year-over-year increase in ASM capacity, indicating growth and expansion in operations.

The company transported 2.5 million passengers in May 2025, showcasing strong demand for its services.

The increase in domestic RPMs by 5.7% year-over-year suggests effective market positioning and customer engagement in the domestic sector.

CEO Enrique Beltranena indicated encouraging booking trends heading into the summer high season, signaling positive momentum for upcoming performance.

The load factor decreased by 4.3 percentage points year-over-year to 81.8%, indicating potential inefficiencies in capacity management.

International revenue passenger miles (RPMs) were effectively flat, suggesting stagnation in international market growth.

Company's future performance is uncertain as stated in the release, which could raise concerns among investors regarding sustainability and future profitability.

What are Volaris' May 2025 traffic results?

In May 2025, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers, with a 9.0% increase in ASM capacity year-over-year.

How did the load factor change in May 2025?

The load factor decreased by 4.3 percentage points year-over-year, reaching 81.8% in May 2025.

What are RPMs and ASMs in aviation?

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) represent seats booked times miles flown, while available seat miles (ASMs) are available seats times miles flown.

What strategies did Volaris implement in May 2025?

Volaris' commercial team focused on maximizing unit revenue by prioritizing close-in fares over load factors for better financial performance.

What is Volaris' fleet size and service network?

Volaris has a fleet of 147 aircraft and operates over 500 daily flights across 44 cities in Mexico and 29 in the U.S., Central, and South America.

MEXICO CITY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its



May 2025



preliminary traffic results.





In May, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased by 9.0% year-over-year, while RPMs for the month grew by 3.5%. Mexican domestic RPMs increased 5.7%, while international RPMs were effectively flat. As a result, the load factor decreased by 4.3 percentage points year-over-year to 81.8%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers.







Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said



: “May’s capacity growth aligns with the adjustments outlined during ourearnings call allowing us to better match customer demand. Tactically, our commercial team has focused its efforts to maximize unit revenue performance by prioritizing close-in fares over load factors. As we move through the second quarter, we remain aligned with our guidance for the quarter and are seeing encouraging booking trends heading into the summer high season."













May 2025





May 2024





Variance





YTD May 2025





YTD May 2024





Variance











RPMs



(million, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,553





1,469





5.7%





7,685





7,211





6.6%









International





889





890





-0.2%





4,747





4,538





4.6%











Total









2,442









2,360









3.5





%









12,432









11,749









5.8





%













ASMs



(million, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,795





1,626





10.4%





8,739





7,962





9.8%









International





1,190





1,114





6.8%





6,079





5,642





7.7%











Total









2,985









2,739









9.0





%









14,818









13,604









8.9





%













Load Factor



(%, RPMs/ASMs)

































Domestic





86.5%





90.4%





(3.8) pp





87.9%





90.6%





(2.6) pp









International





74.7%





79.9%





(5.2) pp





78.1%





80.4%





(2.3) pp











Total









81.8





%









86.1





%









(4.3) pp









83.9





%









86.4





%









(2.5) pp













Passengers



(thousand, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,894





1,797





5.4%





9,269





8,498





9.1%









International





608





603





0.8%





3,267





3,104





5.2%











Total









2,502









2,400









4.2





%









12,536









11,602









8.0





%













































The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.









Glossary









Revenue passenger miles (RPMs):



Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.







Available seat miles (ASMs):



Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.







Load factor:



RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.







Passengers:



The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.







Investor Relations Contact







Ricardo Martínez /



ir@volaris.com









Media Contact







Israel Álvarez /



ialvarez@gcya.net









About Volaris







*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 229 and its fleet from 4 to 147 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit



ir.volaris.com



. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.



