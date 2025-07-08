Volaris Reports June 2025 Preliminary Traffic Results with Slight Capacity Increase and Passenger Demand Resilience

Volaris reports June 2025 traffic results, revealing a slight capacity increase but a decrease in passenger miles and load factor.

Quiver AI Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) announced its preliminary traffic results for June 2025, revealing a 0.6% increase in ASM capacity but a 1.4% decrease in RPMs. Domestic RPMs fell by 2.0%, while international RPMs slightly decreased by 0.4%, resulting in a year-over-year load factor decline of 1.7 percentage points to 83.9%. Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers, demonstrating resilience in transborder demand despite challenges from changing immigration policies. President and CEO Enrique Beltranena indicated that the company continues to align capacity growth with passenger demand and is preparing for increased traffic during the peak summer season. Overall, the performance reflects both ongoing strong domestic demand and strategic pricing efforts.

Potential Positives

Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers in June 2025, indicating demand resilience and a stable performance amid slight traffic declines.

The company reported a 4.6% year-to-date increase in total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating overall growth in passenger traffic.

Volaris' capacity growth is aligned with their guidance and market demand, suggesting effective management and strategic planning in operations.

The presence of robust domestic load factors at 89.2% indicates continued strong demand for air travel in Mexico.

Potential Negatives

Volaris reported a decline in RPMs for the month, decreasing by 1.4%, which may indicate weakening demand.

The load factor decreased by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year to 83.9%, potentially signaling challenges in revenue optimization.

Domestic RPMs experienced a notable decline of 2.0%, which could affect future earnings, as it reflects a drop in passenger traffic within Mexico.

FAQ

What are Volaris' June 2025 traffic results?

Volaris' June 2025 traffic results indicate a 0.6% increase in ASM capacity and a 1.4% decrease in RPMs, transporting 2.4 million passengers.

How did the load factor change in June 2025?

The load factor decreased by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year to 83.9% in June 2025.

What factors influenced Volaris' performance in June 2025?

Volaris navigated evolving immigration policies in the U.S, which affected transborder demand while maintaining robust domestic load factors.

What was the performance of domestic versus international flights?

Domestic RPMs declined by 2.0%, while international RPMs decreased by 0.4% in June 2025.

How has Volaris prepared for peak season demand?

Volaris anticipates improvement in demand and is actively preparing for stronger summer traffic as peak season approaches.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VLRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $VLRS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MEXICO CITY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its



June 2025



preliminary traffic results.





In June, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased 0.6%, while RPMs for the month decreased 1.4%. Mexican domestic RPMs declined 2.0%, while international RPMs decreased 0.4%. As a result, the load factor decreased by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year to 83.9%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers.







Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said



: “Volaris’ capacity growth continues to align with our guidance, and it appears industry-wide capacity growth in Mexico remains aligned with current passenger demand patterns. Domestic load factors remain robust, reflecting ongoing strong demand. In the U.S market, we navigated evolving immigration policies during the month, and we are pleased that transborder demand proved resilient. Our results demonstrate our ability to optimize close-in fares to maximize unit revenue. As we move into the peak season, we anticipate sequential improvement in demand and are actively preparing for stronger summer traffic.”













Jun 2025





Jun 2024





Variance





YTD Jun





2025





YTD Jun





2024





Variance











RPMs



(million, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,476





1,506





-2.0%





9,161





8,717





5.1%









International





876





879





-0.4%





5,623





5,417





3.8%











Total









2,352









2,385









-1.4%









14,784









14,134









4.6





%













ASMs



(million, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,654





1,674





-1.2%





10,394





9,636





7.9%









International





1,150





1,112





3.4%





7,228





6,754





7.0%











Total









2,804









2,786









0.6





%









17,622









16,390









7.5





%













Load Factor



(%, RPMs/ASMs)

































Domestic





89.2%





89.9%





(0.7) pp





88.1%





90.5%





(2.3) pp









International





76.2%





79.1%





(2.9) pp





77.8%





80.2%





(2.4) pp











Total









83.9





%









85.6





%









(1.7) pp









83.9





%









86.2





%









(2.3) pp













Passengers



(thousand, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,814





1,811





0.2%





11,083





10,309





7.5%









International





598





598





0.1%





3,865





3,702





4.4%











Total









2,413









2,408









0.2





%









14,949









14,010









6.7





%













The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.









Glossary









Revenue passenger miles (RPMs):



Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.







Available seat miles (ASMs):



Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.







Load factor:



RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.







Passengers:



The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.







Investor Relations Contact







Ricardo Martínez /



ir@volaris.com









Media Contact







Israel Álvarez /



ialvarez@gcya.net









About Volaris







*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 221 and its fleet from 4 to 150 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit



ir.volaris.com



. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.