Volaris Reports Increased Consolidated Load Factor for June

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion VLRS, also known as Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), a measure of air traffic, for June.

VLRS reported an 8.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles).Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-miles (RPM), grew 8.4% year over year. Although traffic has improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 0.3 percentage points year over year to 83.6%.

On the domestic front, RPMs increased 2.4%, and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased 4.8%, from the June 2025 levels. The domestic load factor in June was 87.2%, a decline of 2.0 percentage points from the year-ago levels.

Internationally, RPM increased 18.4% year over year, while ASM rose 14.4% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the international load factor increased 2.7 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 78.8%.

During June 2026, VLRS transported 2.68 million passengers, representing an 11.2% year-over-year increase.

Currently, VLRS carries aZacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

June 2026 Traffic of Another Airline Company

Apart from Volaris, another airline company that has reported traffic numbers for June 2026 is Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for June 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 21.2 million in June 2026, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in June was much more than the May reading of 20.7 million, the April reading of 19.3 million, the March reading of 15.8 million, the February reading of 13.3 million and the January reading of 12.7 million, highlighting continued momentum from the beginning of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) remained flat year over year as well as sequentially at 95% in June 2026, reflecting stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services. It also improved from the load factor of 93% reported in both April and March 2026, 92% reported in February 2026 and 91% reported in January 2026.

RYAAY operated more than 1,16,800 flights in June 2026. This marks an improvement from 1,14,000 flights operated in May 2026, 1,08,000 flights operated in April 2026, 88,000 flights operated in March 2026, 75,000 flights operated in February 2026 and 73,000 flights operated in January2026, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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