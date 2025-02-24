Volaris Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlighting Profitability Amidst Operational Challenges

Volaris reports Q4 2024 net income of $46 million, facing revenue decline amid operational challenges and strategic adjustments.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, reporting a net income of $46 million for Q4 and $126 million for the full year, representing a significant recovery from the previous year's performance. The company's total operating revenues were $835 million in Q4, a 7% decline, while for the full year, revenues totaled $3,142 million, down 3.6%. Key metrics included a decrease in available seat miles (ASMs) and capacity, although the total revenue per available seat mile increased. The average economic fuel cost decreased by 20% in Q4, contributing to an improved EBITDAR of $331 million in the quarter and $1.141 billion for the year. Despite challenges such as ongoing GTF engine inspections affecting fleet capacity, Volaris plans to focus on strategic growth of around 13% for 2025 while maintaining a commitment to profitability and operational efficiency. The company ended 2024 with significant liquidity, reporting cash and equivalents totaling $954 million.

Potential Positives

Volaris reported a net income of $126 million for the full year 2024, a significant increase compared to $8 million in 2023.

EBITDAR for the full year increased by 39% to $1,141 million with an EBITDAR margin improvement of 11.1 percentage points to 36.3%.

The company ended the year with $954 million in cash and short-term investments, representing 30% of its total operating revenue for the last twelve months, indicating strong liquidity.

The average economic fuel cost decreased by 12% to $2.75 per gallon, contributing to cost savings despite rising operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM).

Potential Negatives

Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 decreased significantly by 58.9% compared to the same period in 2023, raising concerns about profitability and financial stability.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter decreased by 7.1%, which highlights potential challenges in revenue generation amid a competitive marketplace.

Despite an increase in EBITDAR, the operating income dropped by 28.7%, indicating potential inefficiencies and increased costs relative to revenue generation.

FAQ

What are Volaris' financial results for Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Volaris reported a net income of $46 million with total operating revenues of $835 million, a 7% decrease from Q4 2023.

How did Volaris perform in the full year 2024?

Volaris achieved a net income of $126 million and total operating revenues of $3,142 million, marking a 3.6% decrease compared to 2023.

What is Volaris' EBITDAR margin for 2024?

Volaris recorded an EBITDAR margin of 36.3%, a significant increase of 11.1 percentage points from the previous year.

How many passengers did Volaris transport in 2024?

Volaris transported approximately 29.5 million passengers in 2024, which is a 12% decrease from the prior year.

What is Volaris' 2025 guidance for ASM growth?

For 2025, Volaris expects an available seat mile (ASM) growth of around 13% compared to a decline of 12.6% in 2024.

Full Release



MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024



1



.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2023 unless otherwise noted)









Net income



of $46 million. Earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $40 cents.



of $46 million. Earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $40 cents.





Total operating revenues



of $835 million, a 7% decrease.



of $835 million, a 7% decrease.





Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)



decreased 2% to $9.35 cents.



decreased 2% to $9.35 cents.





Available seat miles (ASMs)



decreased by 5% to 8.9 billion.



decreased by 5% to 8.9 billion.





Total operating expenses



of $718 million, representing 86% of total operating revenue.



of $718 million, representing 86% of total operating revenue.





Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM)



increased 3% at $8.04 cents.



increased 3% at $8.04 cents.





Average economic fuel cost



decreased 20% to $2.51 per gallon.



decreased 20% to $2.51 per gallon.





CASM ex fuel



increased 17% to $5.68 cents.



increased 17% to $5.68 cents.





EBITDAR



of $331 million, an 18% increase.



of $331 million, an 18% increase.





EBITDAR margin



was 39.6%, an increase of 8 percentage points.



was 39.6%, an increase of 8 percentage points.





Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments



totaled $954 million, representing 30% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.



totaled $954 million, representing 30% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.





Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR







2





ratio decreased to 2.6x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter.









Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said:



“2024 was a remarkable year for Volaris. Despite continuous adversity from GTF engine inspections and aircraft groundings, we generated some of our best top and bottom-line results. Thanks to the work of our management team and Ambassadors, we posted a net profit each quarter and achieved a full-year EBITDAR margin of 36%. Throughout the year, we remained focused on reshaping the company, increasing profitability, and upholding our commitment to schedule integrity, customer preference and operational excellence.





Looking ahead, we anticipate the ongoing engine inspections to affect a significant portion of our fleet not only in 2025, but also in 2026 and 2027. In response, we remain focused on harmonizing three critical areas to maximize return on investment: 1) balancing unscheduled engine removals, inspections, and GTF engine returns; 2) managing new aircraft arrivals from Airbus; and 3) optimizing aircraft returns and lease extensions.





For 2025, considering these three elements, our strategic approach will continue to prioritize profitability while reinforcing our position as the preferred airline in our core markets. We will maintain a rational and prudent approach to capacity growth in 2025, targeting an expansion of around 13%. Despite this growth, Volaris’ total capacity will remain below 2023 levels, with approximately 40% now allocated to the international market.”









1



The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).











2



Includes short-term investments.









Full Year 2024 Highlights







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to FY 2023 unless otherwise noted)









Net income



of $126 million. Earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $1.10.



of $126 million. Earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $1.10.





Total operating revenues



of $3,142 million, a 4% decrease.



of $3,142 million, a 4% decrease.





Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)



increased 10% to $9.24 cents.



increased 10% to $9.24 cents.





Available seat miles (ASMs)



decreased 13% to 34.0 billion.



decreased 13% to 34.0 billion.





Total operating expenses



of $2,729 million, representing 87% of total operating revenue.



of $2,729 million, representing 87% of total operating revenue.





Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM



) increased 3% to $8.03 cents.



) increased 3% to $8.03 cents.





Average economic fuel





cost



decreased 12% to $2.75 per gallon.



decreased 12% to $2.75 per gallon.





CASM ex fuel



increased 12% to $5.40 cents.



increased 12% to $5.40 cents.





EBITDAR



of $1,141 million, a 39% increase.



of $1,141 million, a 39% increase.





EBITDAR margin



was 36.3%, an increase of 11 percentage points.









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2023 and FY 2023 unless otherwise noted)















Fourth Quarter









Full Year

















2024









2023









Var.









2024









2023









Var.













Total operating revenues (millions)









835









899









(7.1%)









3,142









3,259









(3.6%)











TRASM (cents)





9.35





9.56





(2.2%)





9.24





8.38





10.3%









ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)





8,930





9,402





(5.0%)





33,990





38,890





(12.6%)









Load Factor (RPMs/ASMs)





87.3%





88.1%





(0.8 pp)





86.8%





86.0%





0.8 pp









Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)





7,848





8,247





(4.8%)





29,473





33,497





(12.0%)









Fleet (at the end of the period)





143





129





14





143





129





14











Total operating expenses (millions)









718









735









(2.3%)









2,729









3,036









(10.1%)











CASM (cents)





8.04





7.81





2.9%





8.03





7.81





2.8%









CASM ex fuel (cents)





5.68





4.86





16.8%





5.40





4.81





12.2%









Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)



3







5.25





5.07





3.5%





5.09





4.57





11.6%











Operating income (EBIT) (millions)









117









164









(28.7%)









413









223









85.2%













% EBIT margin







14.0%





18.3%





(4.2 pp)





13.2%





6.8%





6.3 pp











Net income (millions)









46









112









(58.9%)









126









8









>100.0%













% Net income margin







5.5%





12.5%





(7.0 pp)





4.0%





0.2%





3.8 pp











EBITDAR (millions)









331









281









17.8%









1,141









823









38.6%













% EBITDAR margin







39.6%





31.3%





8.4 pp





36.3%





25.2%





11.1 pp











Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR







4











2.6x









3.3x









(0.8x)









2.6x









3.3x









(0.8x)













































Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.











3



Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.











4



Includes short-term investments.





















Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:

















Fourth Quarter









Full Year













Reconciliation of CASM









2024









2023









Var.









2024









2023









Var.













CASM (cents)









8.04









7.81







2.9%







8.03









7.81







2.8%









Fuel expense





(2.36)





(2.95)





(20.0%)





(2.63)





(3.00)





(12.2%)











CASM ex fuel









5.68









4.86







16.8%







5.40









4.81







12.2%









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses



5







(0.58)





0.15





N/A





(0.40)





(0.27)





48.9%









Sale and lease back gains





0.15





0.06





>100.0%





0.09





0.03





>100.0%











Adjusted CASM ex fuel









5.25









5.07







3.5%







5.09









4.57







11.6%











































Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.







5



Aircraft redeliveries.

























Fourth Quarter 2024







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2023 unless otherwise noted)







Total operating revenues



for the quarter amounted to $835 million, a 7.1% decrease, primarily due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and a reduction in ASMs, partially offset by higher ancillary revenues.





Total capacity, in terms of



available seat miles (ASMs



), was 8.9 billion, representing a 5.0% decline.





Booked



passengers



totaled 7.8 million, a 4.8% decrease. Mexican domestic booked passengers decreased 7.7%, while international booked passengers increased 4.0%.





The



load factor



for the quarter reached 87.3%, representing a 0.8 percentage point decrease.







TRASM



declined 2.2% to $9.35 cents, and total operating revenue per passenger stood at $106, decreasing 2.4%.





The average base fare per passenger stood at $50, an 8.4% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $57, reflecting a 3.6% improvement. Ancillary revenues accounted for 53.3% of total operating revenues.







Total operating expenses



were $718 million, representing 86.0% of total operating revenues.







CASM



totaled $8.04 cents, representing a 2.9% increase.





The



average economic fuel cost



decreased by 19.9% to $2.51 per gallon.







CASM ex fuel



increased 16.8% to $5.68 cents, mainly due to reduced operating leverage as a result of the aircraft-on-ground (AOG) caused by the P&W engine inspections, with an average of 34 AOGs during the quarter.







Comprehensive financing result



represented an expense of $76 million, compared to a $35 million expense in the same period of 2023.







Income tax benefit



was $5 million, compared to a $17 million expense registered in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Net income



in the quarter was $46 million, with an earnings per ADS of $40 cents.







EBITDAR



for the quarter was $331 million, a 17.8% improvement, primarily driven by strict cost control, and more favorable jet fuel prices.



EBITDAR margin



stood at 39.6%, up by 8.4 percentage points.







Cash Flow







For the quarter, net cash flow provided by operating activities was $308 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $85 million and $98 million, respectively.







Full Year 2024







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to FY 2023 unless otherwise noted)







Total





operating revenues



were $3,142 million, a decrease of 3.6% compared to 2023.





Volaris transported 29.5 million



passengers



, a decrease of 12.0%, while total capacity for the year, in terms of



available seat miles





(ASMs)



, decreased 12.6% to 34.0 billion.







Load factor



reached 86.8%, a 0.8 percentage point increase compared to 2023.







TRASM



increased 10.3% to $9.24 cents. Average base fare was $51, a 4.5% increase and total operating revenue per passenger stood at $107, representing an increase of 9.6%.





Ancillary revenue per passenger was $55, posting a 14.8% increase and represented 51.7% of total operating revenues.





Volaris posted



total operating expenses



of $2,729 million, representing 86.9% of total operating revenues.







CASM



increased 2.8% to $8.03 cents. The average economic fuel cost of $2.75 per gallon, a 11.6% decrease compared to 2023 levels.



CASM ex fuel



increased 12.2% to $5.40 cents.





The



comprehensive financing result



for the full year 2024 amounted to an expense of $231 million, compared to a $215 million expense posted in 2023.





The Company recorded an



income tax expense



for the full year 2024 of $56 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.4 million registered in 2023.





For the full year 2024, Volaris reported a



net income o



f $126 million, with earnings per ADS of $1.10, compared to an $8 million net income in 2023.





Volaris registered an



EBITDAR



of $1,141 million, a 38.6% increase compared to 2023.



EBITDAR margin



was 36.3%, an increase of 11.1 percentage points.







Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation







As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were $954 million, representing 30.4% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.





Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $1,090 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $472 million and $472 million, respectively.





The financial debt amounted to $810 million, an increase of 24.0% year-over-year, due to pre-delivery payments related to 2026 aircraft deliveries and spare engine financing. Total lease liabilities stood at $3,061 million, an increase of 5.9% due to the increase in the total fleet.







Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR







6





ratio stood at 2.6x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter and 3.3x at the end of 2023.





The average exchange rate for the fourth quarter was Ps.20.07 per U.S. dollar and Ps.20.27 per U.S. dollar at the end of the period, reflecting a depreciation of 14.1% and 20.0% of the Mexican peso, respectively. As for full year 2024, the average exchange rate was Ps.18.30 per U.S. dollar, a 3.0% appreciation compared to the previous year.









6



Includes short-term investments.









2025 Guidance







For the full year 2025, the Company expects:















2025









2024







(









1









)















Full Year 2025 Guidance























ASM growth (YoY)





~13%





-12.6%









EBITDAR margin





34% to 36%





36.3%









CAPEX



(





2





)







~$250 million





$350 million









Average USD/MXN rate





Ps. 21.00 to 21.20





Ps. 18.30









Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price





$2.15 to $2.25





$2.34











(1) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 2024 are included.









(2) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.



















For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:















1Q’25









1Q’24







(









3









)















1Q’25 Guidance























ASM growth (YoY)





~7%





-13.4%









TRASM





$7.9 to $8.0 cents





$9.34 cents









CASM ex fuel





$5.5 to $5.6 cents





$5.16 cents









EBITDAR margin





28% to 29%





30.6%









Average USD/MXN rate





Ps. 20.60 to 20.80





Ps. 17.00









Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price





$2.25 to $2.35





$2.60











(3) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 1Q’24 are included.



















The first quarter and full year 2025 outlook presented above includes the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.





The Company’s outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company’s expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.







Fleet







During the fourth quarter, Volaris added two A320ceo, one A320neo and three A321neo aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 143. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.4 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 60% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.















Fourth Quarter









Third Quarter













Total Fleet









2024









2023









Var.









2024









Var.













CEO































A319





3





3





-





3





-









A320





44





40





4





42





2









A321





10





10





-





10





-











NEO































A320





53





51





2





52





1









A321





33





25





8





30





3











Total aircraft at the end of the period









143









129









14









137









6









































Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.









Investor Relations Contact







Ricardo Martínez /



ir@volaris.com









Media Contact







Israel Álvarez /



ialvarez@gcya.net









Conference Call Details













Date:









Monday, February 24, 2025













Time:









10:00 am Mexico City / 11:00 am New York (USA) (ET)













Webcast link:











Volaris Webcast





(View the live webcast)











Dial-in & Live Q&A link:











Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A













Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.





Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.





Select a method for joining the call:









Dial-In: A dial-in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.





Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.















About Volaris







*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 230 and its fleet from 4 to 145 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 480 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fifteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit



ir.volaris.com



. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company’s expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “indicates,” “believes,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “potential,” “outlook,” “may,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “targets” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company’s objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company’s ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company’s ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures







We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.





These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.





Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.





We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.



















Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Financial and Operating Indicators



















Unaudited









(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)









Three months ended December 31, 2024









Three months ended December 31, 2023









Variance











Total operating revenues (millions)





835





899





(7.1%)









Total operating expenses (millions)





718





735





(2.3%)









EBIT (millions)





117





164





(28.7%)









EBIT margin





14.0%





18.3%





(4.2 pp)









Depreciation and amortization (millions)





162





131





23.7%









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)





52





(14)





N/A









Net income (millions)





46





112





(58.9%)









Net income margin





5.5%





12.5%





(7.0 pp)











Earnings per share







(









1









)







:























Basic





0.04





0.10





(59.3%)









Diluted





0.04





0.10





(59.3%)











Earnings per ADS*:























Basic





0.40





0.97





(59.3%)









Diluted





0.39





0.96





(59.3%)











Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic





1,150,123,382





1,151,640,062





(0.1%)









Diluted





1,165,507,122





1,165,847,298





0.0%











Financial Indicators



































Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)



(





2





)







9.35





9.56





(2.2%)









Average base fare per passenger





50





54





(8.4%)









Total ancillary revenue per passenger



(3)







57





55





3.6%









Total operating revenue per passenger





106





109





(2.4%)









Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)



(





2





)







8.04





7.81





2.9%









CASM ex fuel (cents)



(





2





)







5.68





4.86





16.8%









Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)



(





2





) (





4





)







5.25





5.07





3.5%











Operating Indicators



































Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)



(





2





)







8,930





9,402





(5.0%)









Domestic





5,193





5,832





(11.0%)









International





3,737





3,570





4.7%









Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)



(





2





)







7,796





8,288





(5.9%)









Domestic





4,762





5,356





(11.1%)









International





3,034





2,931





3.5%









Load factor



(





5





)







87.3%





88.1%





(0.8 pp)









Domestic





91.7%





91.8%





(0.1 pp)









International





81.2%





82.1%





(0.9 pp)









Booked passengers (thousands)



(





2





)







7,848





8,247





(4.8%)









Domestic





5,745





6,225





(7.7%)









International





2,103





2,022





4.0%









Departures



(





2





)







45,566





47,671





(4.4%)









Block hours



(





2





)







118,050





125,221





(5.7%)









Aircraft at end of period





143





129





14









Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)





13.13





13.23





(0.8%)









Fuel gallons accrued (millions)





83.39





88.03





(5.3%)









Average economic fuel cost per gallon



(





6





)







2.51





3.13





(19.9%)









Average exchange rate





20.07





17.58





14.1%









Exchange rate at the end of the period





20.27





16.89





20.0%











*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share













(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in









accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by









dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding









(excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by









dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding









adjusted for dilutive effects.













(2) Includes scheduled and charter.









(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.









(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale









and lease-back gains.









(5) Includes scheduled.









(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Financial and Operating Indicators



















Unaudited









(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2024









Twelve months ended December 31, 2023









Variance











Total operating revenues (millions)





3,142





3,259





(3.6%)









Total operating expenses (millions)





2,729





3,036





(10.1%)









EBIT (millions)





413





223





85.2%









EBIT margin





13.2%





6.8%





6.3 pp









Depreciation and amortization (millions)





593





496





19.6%









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)





135





104





29.8%









Net income (millions)





126





8





>100.0%









Net income margin





4.0%





0.2%





3.8 pp











Earnings per share







(









1









)







:























Basic





0.11





0.01





>100.0%









Diluted





0.11





0.01





>100.0%











Earnings per ADS*:























Basic





1.10





0.07





>100.0%









Diluted





1.08





0.07





>100.0%











Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic





1,150,743,230





1,152,609,485





(0.2%)









Diluted





1,165,858,647





1,165,450,734





0.0%











Financial Indicators



































Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)



(





2





)







9.24





8.38





10.3%









Average base fare per passenger





51





49





4.5%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger



(3)







55





48





14.8%









Total operating revenue per passenger





107





97





9.6%









Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)



(





2





)







8.03





7.81





2.8%









CASM ex fuel (cents)



(





2





)







5.40





4.81





12.2%









Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)



(





2





) (





4





)







5.09





4.57





11.6%











Operating Indicators



































Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)



(





2





)







33,990





38,890





(12.6%)









Domestic





20,030





25,630





(21.8%)









International





13,960





13,260





5.3%









Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)



(





2





)







29,505





33,449





(11.8%)









Domestic





18,161





22,422





(19.0%)









International





11,344





11,027





2.9%









Load factor



(





5





)







86.8%





86.0%





0.8 pp









Domestic





90.7%





87.5%





3.2 pp









International





81.3%





83.2%





(1.9 pp)









Booked passengers (thousands)



(





2





)







29,473





33,497





(12.0%)









Domestic





21,705





25,909





(16.2%)









International





7,768





7,588





2.4%









Departures



(





2





)







173,209





201,376





(14.0%)









Block hours



(





2





)







451,822





523,761





(13.7%)









Aircraft at end of period





143





129





14









Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)





13.03





13.37





(2.6%)









Fuel gallons accrued (millions)





322.70





372.20





(13.3%)









Average economic fuel cost per gallon



(





6





)







2.75





3.11





(11.6%)









Average exchange rate





18.30





17.76





3.0%









Exchange rate at the end of the year





20.27





16.89





20.0%











*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share













(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in









accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by









dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding









(excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by









dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding









adjusted for dilutive effects.









(2) Includes scheduled and charter.









(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.









(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.









(5) Includes scheduled.









(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.









































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Operations



















Unaudited









(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended December 31, 2024









Three months ended December 31, 2023









Variance













Operating revenues:





























Passenger revenues









803









865









(7.2%)











Fare revenues





390





447





(12.8%)









Other passenger revenues





413





418





(1.2%)



































Non-passenger revenues









32









34









(5.9%)











Cargo





5





6





(16.7%)









Other non-passenger revenues





27





28





(3.6%)































Total operating revenues









835









899









(7.1%)































Other operating income





(56)





(50)





12.0%









Fuel expense





211





277





(23.8%)









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses





52





(14)





N/A









Salaries and benefits





112





101





10.9%









Landing, take-off and navigation expenses





127





137





(7.3%)









Sales, marketing and distribution expenses





36





45





(20.0%)









Maintenance expenses





28





24





16.7%









Depreciation and amortization





52





37





40.5%









Depreciation of right of use assets





110





94





17.0%









Other operating expenses





46





84





(45.2%)











Total operating expenses









718









735









(2.3%)

































Operating income









117









164









(28.7%)































Finance income





13





14





(7.1%)









Finance cost





(86)





(45)





91.1%









Exchange loss, net





(3)





(4)





(25.0%)











Comprehensive financing result









(76)









(35)









>100.0%









































Income before income tax









41









129









(68.2%)











Income tax benefit (expense)





5





(17)





N/A











Net income









46









112









(58.9%)

































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Operations



















(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2023









(Audited)









Variance













Operating revenues:





























Passenger revenues









3,010









3,123









(3.6%)











Fare revenues





1,517





1,650





(8.1%)









Other passenger revenues





1,493





1,473





1.4%



































Non-passenger revenues









132









136









(2.9%)











Cargo





21





20





5.0%









Other non-passenger revenues





111





116





(4.3%)































Total operating revenues









3,142









3,259









(3.6%)































Other operating income





(198)





(55)





>100.0%









Fuel expense





894





1,165





(23.3%)









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses





135





104





29.8%









Salaries and benefits





411





387





6.2%









Landing, take-off and navigation expenses





493





503





(2.0%)









Sales, marketing and distribution expenses





169





167





1.2%









Maintenance expenses





100





98





2.0%









Depreciation and amortization





183





134





36.6%









Depreciation of right of use assets





410





362





13.3%









Other operating expenses





132





171





(22.8%)











Total operating expenses









2,729









3,036









(10.1%)

































Operating income









413









223









85.2%































Finance income





49





38





28.9%









Finance cost





(294)





(219)





34.2%









Exchange gain (loss), net





14





(34)





N/A











Comprehensive financing result









(231)









(215)









7.4%









































Income before income tax









182









8









>100.0%











Income tax (expense) benefit





(56)





-





N/A











Net income









126









8









>100.0%

































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger

















The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:



















Unaudited









(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended December 31, 2024









Three months ended December 31, 2023









Variance















































Other passenger revenues





413





418





(1.2%)









Non-passenger revenues





32





34





(5.9%)











Total ancillary revenues









445









452









(1.5%)



































Booked passengers (thousands)



(1)







7,848





8,247





(4.8%)































Total ancillary revenue per passenger









57









55









3.6%













































(1) Includes scheduled and charter.

































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger

















The following table shows additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue for the full year 2024:



















(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2023









(Audited)









Variance















































Other passenger revenues





1,493





1,473





1.4%









Non-passenger revenues





132





136





(2.9%)











Total ancillary revenues









1,625









1,609









1.0%



































Booked passengers (thousands)



(1)







29,473





33,497





(12.0%)































Total ancillary revenue per passenger









55









48









14.8%













































(1) Includes scheduled and charter.

































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



























(In millions of U.S. dollars)









As of December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)









As of December 31, 2023









(Audited)















Assets





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





908





774









Short-term investments





46





15











Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term









investments







(1)











954









-











Accounts receivable, net





139





251









Inventories





17





16









Guarantee deposits





227





148









Derivative financial instruments





-





-









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





45





44











Total current assets









1,382









1,248











Right of use assets





2,470





2,338









Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net





1,070





805









Intangible assets, net





26





16









Derivatives financial instruments





-





2









Deferred income taxes





286





236









Guarantee deposits





426





462









Other long-term assets





43





39











Total non-current assets









4,321









3,898













Total assets









5,703









5,146















Liabilities and equity





















Unearned transportation revenue





343





343









Accounts payable





164





250









Accrued liabilities





222





163









Other taxes and fees payable





274





262









Income taxes payable





29





8









Financial debt





284





220









Lease liabilities





391





373









Other liabilities





63





2











Total short-term liabilities









1,770









1,621











Financial debt





526





433









Accrued liabilities





8





14









Employee benefits





13





15









Deferred income taxes





18





16









Lease liabilities





2,670





2,518









Other liabilities





333





286











Total long-term liabilities









3,568









3,282













Total liabilities









5,338









4,903















Equity





























Capital stock





248





248









Treasury shares





(13)





(12)









Contributions for future capital increases





-





-









Legal reserve





17





17









Additional paid-in capital





283





282









Accumulated deficit





(22)





(148)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(148)





(144)











Total equity









365









243













Total liabilities and equity









5,703









5,146









































(1) Non-GAAP measure.









































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary



























Unaudited









(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended December 31, 2024









Three months ended December 31, 2023



































Net cash flow provided by operating activities





308





218









Net cash flow used in investing activities





(85)





(113)









Net cash flow used in financing activities*





(98)





(82)











Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









125









23











Net foreign exchange differences





(1)





2









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period





784





749











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









908









774













*Includes aircraft rental payments of $152 million and $139 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary



















(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)









Twelve months ended December 31, 2023









(Audited)



































Net cash flow provided by operating activities





1,090





730









Net cash flow used in investing activities





(472)





(462)









Net cash flow used in financing activities*





(472)





(214)











Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









146









54











Net foreign exchange differences





(12)





8









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





774





712











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year









908









774













*Includes aircraft rental payments of $583 million and $529 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

















