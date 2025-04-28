Volaris Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Net Loss of $51 Million

Volaris reports a Q1 2025 net loss of $51 million, with total revenues down 12% year-over-year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net loss of $51 million, which contrasts significantly with a profit of $33 million in the same period of 2024. Total operating revenues decreased by 11.7% to $678 million, primarily due to a decline in revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), which fell by 17% to $7.76 cents. Despite a 6% increase in available seat miles (ASMs) to 8.7 billion and a rise in passenger numbers (7.4 million, up 7.1%), the company faced higher operating expenses totaling $688 million. Volaris acknowledged the impact of macroeconomic factors, particularly the depreciation of the Mexican peso, and expressed a commitment to tactical decisions guided by customer demand and profitability. For the second quarter of 2025, guidance was provided, forecasting ASM growth of 9% to 10% and an estimated EBITDAR margin between 24% to 25%.
Potential Positives
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments are at $862 million, representing 28% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue, indicating strong liquidity.
- Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 6.3% to 8.7 billion, suggesting capacity growth and potential for increased passenger volume.
- Despite a net loss, the company remains focused on disciplined execution and adaptability, signaling a strategic approach to future recovery.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of $51 million, contrasting sharply with a profit of $33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
- Total operating revenues decreased by 11.7%, indicating a decline in business performance.
- TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) decreased by 17%, which could signal pricing pressure or reduced demand for services.
What were Volaris' total operating revenues for Q1 2025?
Total operating revenues for Q1 2025 amounted to $678 million, reflecting an 11.7% decrease from the previous year.
How did Volaris perform in terms of net loss in Q1 2025?
Volaris reported a net loss of $51 million for the first quarter of 2025.
What factors contributed to the decrease in Volaris' TRASM?
The TRASM decreased by 17% to $7.76 cents, primarily due to currency depreciation and lower passenger revenues.
What was the average economic fuel cost for Volaris in Q1 2025?
The average economic fuel cost decreased by 13% to $2.63 per gallon in Q1 2025.
What is Volaris' outlook for ASM growth in 2025?
Volaris expects ASM growth of 8% to 9% year-over-year for the full year 2025.
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $VLRS stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,418,347 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,992,501
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,987,411 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,786,337
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,327,094 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,873,579
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,160,413 shares (+3174.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,633,472
- PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,013,426 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,539,889
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD removed 654,220 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,867,396
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 611,514 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,549,664
MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025
1
.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 1Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Net loss
of $51 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $45 cents.
Total operating revenues
of $678 million, a 12% decrease.
Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)
decreased 17% to $7.76 cents.
Available seat miles (ASMs)
increased by 6% to 8.7 billion.
Total operating expenses
of $688 million, representing 101% of total operating revenue.
Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM)
decreased 3% to $7.88 cents.
Average economic fuel cost
decreased 13% to $2.63 per gallon.
CASM ex fuel
increased 5% to $5.40 cents.
EBITDAR
of $203 million, a 14% decrease.
EBITDAR margin
was 29.9%, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points.
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
totaled $862 million, representing 28% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
2
ratio increased to 2.7x, compared to 2.6x in the previous quarter.
Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said:
“Volaris remains focused, as always, on disciplined execution as we navigate a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Our tactical capacity decisions will continue to be grounded in two guiding priorities: customer demand and sustained profitability. We can operate and execute changes in our network with flexibility, agility, and resilience, leveraging our cost structure and financial strength.
We will continue delivering on our value proposition: offering low fares, maintaining an attractive and reliable schedule, and providing relevant ancillary options that enhance the travel experience. We are confident in our ability to prepare for a fast recovery once uncertainty eases. As we have demonstrated in the past, we are preparing for a strong comeback.”
1
The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
2
Includes short-term investments.
First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 1Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
First Quarter
2025
2024
Var.
Total operating revenues (millions)
678
768
(11.7
%)
TRASM (cents)
7.76
9.34
(17.0%)
ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)
8,737
8,217
6.3%
Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
85.4%
87.0%
(1.6 pp)
Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)
7,418
6,924
7.1%
Fleet (at the end of the period)
145
134
11
Total operating expenses (millions)
688
664
3.6
%
CASM (cents)
7.88
8.08
(2.5%)
CASM ex fuel (cents)
5.40
5.16
4.5%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)
3
4.87
5.32
(8.5%)
Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions)
(10
)
104
N/A
% EBIT margin
(1.5%)
13.5%
(15.0 pp)
Net (loss) income (millions)
(51
)
33
N/A
% Net (loss) income margin
(7.6%)
4.3%
(11.9 pp)
EBITDAR (millions)
203
235
(13.6
%)
% EBITDAR margin
29.9%
30.6%
(0.7 pp)
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
4
2.7x
3.1x
(0.4x)
Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:
First Quarter
Reconciliation of CASM
2025
2024
Var.
CASM (cents)
7.88
8.08
(2.5%)
Fuel expense
(2.48)
(2.92)
(15.0%)
CASM ex fuel
5.40
5.16
4.5%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
5
(0.61)
0.04
N/A
Sale and lease back gains
0.08
0.12
(36.5%)
Adjusted CASM ex fuel
4.87
5.32
(8.5%)
Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.
3
Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.
4
Includes short-term investments.
5
Aircraft redeliveries.
First Quarter 2025
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 1Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Total operating revenues
for the quarter amounted to $678 million, a 11.7% decrease, primarily due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and a lower total operating revenue per passenger.
Total capacity, in terms of
available seat miles (ASMs
), was 8.7 billion, representing a 6.3% increase.
Booked
passengers
totaled 7.4 million, a 7.1% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 8.5%, while international booked passengers increased 3.7%.
The
load factor
for the quarter reached 85.4%, representing a 1.6 percentage point decrease.
TRASM
declined 17.0% to $7.76 cents, and total operating revenue per passenger stood at $91, decreasing 17.6%.
The average base fare per passenger stood at $39, a 28.8% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $53, reflecting a 6.9% decline. Ancillary revenues accounted for 57.8% of total operating revenues.
Total operating expenses
were $688 million, representing 101% of total operating revenue.
CASM
totaled $7.88 cents, representing a 2.5% decline.
The
average economic fuel cost
decreased by 12.5% to $2.63 per gallon.
CASM ex fuel
increased 4.5% to $5.40 cents, primarily due to higher redelivery costs, compared to a one-time benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2024 from the remeasurement of redelivery accrual related to aircraft lease extensions. These costs were partially offset by a weaker Mexican peso and higher capacity.
Comprehensive financing result
represented an expense of $66 million, compared to a $57 million expense in the same period of 2024.
Income tax benefit
was $25 million, compared to a $14 million expense registered in the first quarter of 2024.
Net loss
in the quarter was $51 million, with a loss per ADS of $45 cents.
EBITDAR
for the quarter was $203 million, a 13.6% decline.
EBITDAR margin
stood at 29.9%, down by 0.7 percentage points.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation
As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $862 million, representing 28.3% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $157 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $6 million and $212 million, respectively.
The financial debt amounted to $766 million, reflecting a 5.4% decrease, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,061 million.
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
6
ratio stood at 2.7x, compared to 2.6x in the previous quarter and 3.1x in the same period of 2024.
The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.20.42 per U.S. dollar and Ps.20.32 per U.S. dollar at the end of the first quarter, reflecting a depreciation of 20.2% and 21.8% of the Mexican peso, respectively.
6
Includes short-term investments.
2025 Updated Guidance
Considering ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, Volaris is not providing full-year 2025 margin guidance. The Company will continue to closely monitor demand trends and economic developments and will provide an update once visibility improves.
For the full year 2025, the Company expects:
Updated Guidance
Prior Guidance
Full Year 2025 Guidance
ASM growth (YoY)
8% to 9%
~13%
CAPEX
(1)
~$250 million
~$250 million
(1) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:
2Q’25
2Q’24
(2
)
2Q’25 Guidance
ASM growth (YoY)
9% to 10%
-17.2%
TRASM
$7.4 to $7.5 cents
$8.89 cents
CASM ex fuel
$5.7 to $5.8 cents
$5.33 cents
EBITDAR margin
24% to 25%
35.9%
Average USD/MXN rate
Ps. 20.20 to 20.40
Ps. 17.21
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price
$2.00 to $2.10
$2.47
(2) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 2Q'24 are included.
The second quarter and full year 2025 outlook presented above includes the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.
The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.
Fleet
During the first quarter, Volaris retired one A319ceo aircraft and added two A320neo, and one A321neo aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 145. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.4 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 61% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Total Fleet
2025
2024
Var.
2024
Var.
CEO
A319
2
3
(1)
3
(1)
A320
44
42
2
44
-
A321
10
10
-
10
-
NEO
A320
55
51
4
53
2
A321
34
28
6
33
1
Total aircraft at the end of the period
145
134
11
143
2
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.
About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 229 and its fleet from 4 to 145 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fifteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit
ir.volaris.com
. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.
