Volaris Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Net Loss of $51 Million

Volaris reports a Q1 2025 net loss of $51 million, with total revenues down 12% year-over-year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net loss of $51 million, which contrasts significantly with a profit of $33 million in the same period of 2024. Total operating revenues decreased by 11.7% to $678 million, primarily due to a decline in revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), which fell by 17% to $7.76 cents. Despite a 6% increase in available seat miles (ASMs) to 8.7 billion and a rise in passenger numbers (7.4 million, up 7.1%), the company faced higher operating expenses totaling $688 million. Volaris acknowledged the impact of macroeconomic factors, particularly the depreciation of the Mexican peso, and expressed a commitment to tactical decisions guided by customer demand and profitability. For the second quarter of 2025, guidance was provided, forecasting ASM growth of 9% to 10% and an estimated EBITDAR margin between 24% to 25%.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments are at $862 million, representing 28% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue, indicating strong liquidity.

Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 6.3% to 8.7 billion, suggesting capacity growth and potential for increased passenger volume.

Despite a net loss, the company remains focused on disciplined execution and adaptability, signaling a strategic approach to future recovery.

Net loss of $51 million, contrasting sharply with a profit of $33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total operating revenues decreased by 11.7%, indicating a decline in business performance.

TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) decreased by 17%, which could signal pricing pressure or reduced demand for services.

Full Release



MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025



1



.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 1Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)









Net loss



of $51 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $45 cents.



of $51 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $45 cents.





Total operating revenues



of $678 million, a 12% decrease.



of $678 million, a 12% decrease.





Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)



decreased 17% to $7.76 cents.



decreased 17% to $7.76 cents.





Available seat miles (ASMs)



increased by 6% to 8.7 billion.



increased by 6% to 8.7 billion.





Total operating expenses



of $688 million, representing 101% of total operating revenue.



of $688 million, representing 101% of total operating revenue.





Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM)



decreased 3% to $7.88 cents.



decreased 3% to $7.88 cents.





Average economic fuel cost



decreased 13% to $2.63 per gallon.



decreased 13% to $2.63 per gallon.





CASM ex fuel



increased 5% to $5.40 cents.



increased 5% to $5.40 cents.





EBITDAR



of $203 million, a 14% decrease.



of $203 million, a 14% decrease.





EBITDAR margin



was 29.9%, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points.



was 29.9%, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points.





Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments



totaled $862 million, representing 28% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.



totaled $862 million, representing 28% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.





Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR







2





ratio increased to 2.7x, compared to 2.6x in the previous quarter.









Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said:



“Volaris remains focused, as always, on disciplined execution as we navigate a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Our tactical capacity decisions will continue to be grounded in two guiding priorities: customer demand and sustained profitability. We can operate and execute changes in our network with flexibility, agility, and resilience, leveraging our cost structure and financial strength.





We will continue delivering on our value proposition: offering low fares, maintaining an attractive and reliable schedule, and providing relevant ancillary options that enhance the travel experience. We are confident in our ability to prepare for a fast recovery once uncertainty eases. As we have demonstrated in the past, we are preparing for a strong comeback.”









1



The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).











2



Includes short-term investments.









First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 1Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)















First Quarter

















2025









2024









Var.













Total operating revenues (millions)









678









768









(11.7





%)











TRASM (cents)





7.76





9.34





(17.0%)









ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)





8,737





8,217





6.3%









Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)





85.4%





87.0%





(1.6 pp)









Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)





7,418





6,924





7.1%









Fleet (at the end of the period)





145





134





11











Total operating expenses (millions)









688









664









3.6





%











CASM (cents)





7.88





8.08





(2.5%)









CASM ex fuel (cents)





5.40





5.16





4.5%









Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)



3







4.87





5.32





(8.5%)











Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions)









(10





)









104









N/A













% EBIT margin







(1.5%)





13.5%





(15.0 pp)











Net (loss) income (millions)









(51





)









33









N/A













% Net (loss) income margin







(7.6%)





4.3%





(11.9 pp)











EBITDAR (millions)









203









235









(13.6





%)













% EBITDAR margin







29.9%





30.6%





(0.7 pp)











Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR







4











2.7x









3.1x









(0.4x)

































Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:

















First Quarter













Reconciliation of CASM









2025









2024









Var.













CASM (cents)









7.88









8.08







(2.5%)









Fuel expense





(2.48)





(2.92)





(15.0%)











CASM ex fuel









5.40









5.16







4.5%









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses



5







(0.61)





0.04





N/A









Sale and lease back gains





0.08





0.12





(36.5%)











Adjusted CASM ex fuel









4.87









5.32







(8.5%)































Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.











3



Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.











4



Includes short-term investments.











5



Aircraft redeliveries.

























First Quarter 2025







(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 1Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)







Total operating revenues



for the quarter amounted to $678 million, a 11.7% decrease, primarily due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and a lower total operating revenue per passenger.





Total capacity, in terms of



available seat miles (ASMs



), was 8.7 billion, representing a 6.3% increase.





Booked



passengers



totaled 7.4 million, a 7.1% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 8.5%, while international booked passengers increased 3.7%.





The



load factor



for the quarter reached 85.4%, representing a 1.6 percentage point decrease.







TRASM



declined 17.0% to $7.76 cents, and total operating revenue per passenger stood at $91, decreasing 17.6%.





The average base fare per passenger stood at $39, a 28.8% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $53, reflecting a 6.9% decline. Ancillary revenues accounted for 57.8% of total operating revenues.







Total operating expenses



were $688 million, representing 101% of total operating revenue.







CASM



totaled $7.88 cents, representing a 2.5% decline.





The



average economic fuel cost



decreased by 12.5% to $2.63 per gallon.







CASM ex fuel



increased 4.5% to $5.40 cents, primarily due to higher redelivery costs, compared to a one-time benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2024 from the remeasurement of redelivery accrual related to aircraft lease extensions. These costs were partially offset by a weaker Mexican peso and higher capacity.







Comprehensive financing result



represented an expense of $66 million, compared to a $57 million expense in the same period of 2024.







Income tax benefit



was $25 million, compared to a $14 million expense registered in the first quarter of 2024.







Net loss



in the quarter was $51 million, with a loss per ADS of $45 cents.







EBITDAR



for the quarter was $203 million, a 13.6% decline.



EBITDAR margin



stood at 29.9%, down by 0.7 percentage points.







Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation







As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $862 million, representing 28.3% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.





Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $157 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $6 million and $212 million, respectively.





The financial debt amounted to $766 million, reflecting a 5.4% decrease, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,061 million.







Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR







6





ratio stood at 2.7x, compared to 2.6x in the previous quarter and 3.1x in the same period of 2024.





The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.20.42 per U.S. dollar and Ps.20.32 per U.S. dollar at the end of the first quarter, reflecting a depreciation of 20.2% and 21.8% of the Mexican peso, respectively.









6



Includes short-term investments.









2025 Updated Guidance







Considering ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, Volaris is not providing full-year 2025 margin guidance. The Company will continue to closely monitor demand trends and economic developments and will provide an update once visibility improves.





For the full year 2025, the Company expects:















Updated Guidance









Prior Guidance













Full Year 2025 Guidance























ASM growth (YoY)





8% to 9%





~13%









CAPEX



(1)







~$250 million





~$250 million











(1) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.



















For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:















2Q’25









2Q’24







(2









)















2Q’25 Guidance























ASM growth (YoY)





9% to 10%





-17.2%









TRASM





$7.4 to $7.5 cents





$8.89 cents









CASM ex fuel





$5.7 to $5.8 cents





$5.33 cents









EBITDAR margin





24% to 25%





35.9%









Average USD/MXN rate





Ps. 20.20 to 20.40





Ps. 17.21









Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price





$2.00 to $2.10





$2.47











(2) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 2Q'24 are included.



















The second quarter and full year 2025 outlook presented above includes the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.





The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.







Fleet







During the first quarter, Volaris retired one A319ceo aircraft and added two A320neo, and one A321neo aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 145. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.4 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 61% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.















First Quarter









Fourth Quarter













Total Fleet









2025









2024









Var.









2024









Var.













CEO































A319





2





3





(1)





3





(1)









A320





44





42





2





44





-









A321





10





10





-





10





-











NEO































A320





55





51





4





53





2









A321





34





28





6





33





1











Total aircraft at the end of the period









145









134









11









143









2









































Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.









Investor Relations Contact







Ricardo Martínez /



ir@volaris.com









Media Contact







Israel Álvarez /



ialvarez@gcya.net









Conference Call Details













Date:









Monday, April 28, 2025













Time:









11:00 a.m. Mexico City / 1:00 p.m. New York (USA) (ET)













Webcast link:











Volaris Webcast





(View the live webcast)











Dial-in & Live Q&A link:











Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A













Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.





Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.





Select a method for joining the call:









Dial-In: A dial-in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.





Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.



























About Volaris







*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 229 and its fleet from 4 to 145 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fifteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit



ir.volaris.com



. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," “intends,” "estimates," “predicts,” "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," “potential,” "outlook," "may," “continue,” "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures







We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.





These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.





Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to





similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.





We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.



















Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries







Financial and Operating Indicators



















Unaudited









(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)









Three months ended





March 31, 2025









Three months ended





March 31, 2024









Variance











Total operating revenues (millions)





678





768





(11.7%)









Total operating expenses (millions)





688





664





3.6%









EBIT (millions)





(10)





104





N/A









EBIT margin





(1.5%)





13.5%





(15.0 pp)









Depreciation and amortization (millions)





159





134





18.7%









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)





54





(3)





N/A









Net (loss) income (millions)





(51)





33





N/A









Net (loss) income margin





(7.6%)





4.3%





(11.9 pp)











(Loss) earnings per share







(1)







:























Basic





(0.04)





0.03





N/A









Diluted





(0.04)





0.03





N/A











(Loss) earnings per ADS*:























Basic





(0.45)





0.29





N/A









Diluted





(0.44)





0.29





N/A











Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic





1,149,802,368





1,151,450,983





(0.1%)









Diluted





1,164,583,159





1,165,976,677





(0.1%)











Financial Indicators



































Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)



(2)







7.76





9.34





(17.0%)









Average base fare per passenger





39





54





(28.8%)









Total ancillary revenue per passenger



(3)







53





57





(6.9%)









Total operating revenue per passenger





91





111





(17.6%)









Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)



(2)







7.88





8.08





(2.5%)









CASM ex fuel (cents)



(2)







5.40





5.16





4.5%









Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)



(2) (4)







4.87





5.32





(8.5%)











Operating Indicators



































Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)



(2)







8,737





8,217





6.3%









Domestic





5,108





4,768





7.1%









International





3,629





3,449





5.2%









Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)



(2)







7,462





7,146





4.4%









Domestic





4,536





4,329





4.8%









International





2,926





2,817





3.9%









Load factor



(5)







85.4%





87.0%





(1.6 pp)









Domestic





88.8%





90.8%





(2.0 pp)









International





80.6%





81.7%





(1.0 pp)









Booked passengers (thousands)



(2)







7,418





6,924





7.1%









Domestic





5,408





4,985





8.5%









International





2,010





1,939





3.7%









Departures



(2)







44,577





40,428





10.3%









Block hours



(2)







116,134





109,363





6.2%









Aircraft at end of period





145





134





11









Average aircraft utilization (block hours)





13.00





12.73





2.1%









Fuel gallons accrued (millions)





81.56





79.22





3.0%









Average economic fuel cost per gallon



(6)







2.63





3.01





(12.5%)









Average exchange rate





20.42





17.00





20.2%









Exchange rate at the end of the period





20.32





16.68





21.8%











*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share













(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.









(2) Includes scheduled and charter.









(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.









(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale









and lease-back gains.









(5) Includes scheduled.









(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.

























Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statement of Operations



















Unaudited









(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended





March 31, 2025









Three months ended





March 31, 2024









Variance













Operating revenues:





























Passenger revenues









645









732









(11.9





%)











Fare revenues





286





375





(23.7%)









Other passenger revenues





359





357





0.6%



































Non-passenger revenues









33









36









(8.3





%)











Cargo





5





5





0.0%









Other non-passenger revenues





28





31





(9.7%)































Total operating revenues









678









768









(11.7





%)































Other operating income





(51)





(45)





13.3%









Fuel expense





217





240





(9.6%)









Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses





54





(3)





N/A









Salaries and benefits





104





102





2.0%









Landing, take-off and navigation expenses





122





127





(3.9%)









Sales, marketing and distribution expenses





34





45





(24.4%)









Maintenance expenses





28





37





(24.3%)









Depreciation and amortization





52





35





48.6%









Depreciation of right of use assets





107





99





8.1%









Other operating expenses





21





27





(22.2%)











Total operating expenses









688









664









3.6





%

































Operating (loss) income









(10





)









104









N/A































Finance income





12





12





0.0%









Finance cost





(80)





(62)





29.0%









Exchange gain (loss), net





2





(7)





N/A











Comprehensive financing result









(66





)









(57





)









15.8





%









































(Loss) income before income tax









(76





)









47









N/A











Income tax benefit (expense)





25





(14)





N/A











Net (loss) income









(51





)









33









N/A













































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger

















The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:



















Unaudited









(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended





March 31, 2025









Three months ended





March 31, 2024









Variance















































Other passenger revenues





359





357





0.6%









Non-passenger revenues





33





36





(8.3%)











Total ancillary revenues









392









393









(0.3





%)



































Booked passengers (thousands)



(1)







7,418





6,924





7.1%































Total ancillary revenue per passenger









53









57









(6.9





%)













































(1) Includes scheduled and charter.

























Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statement of Financial Position























(In millions of U.S. dollars)









As of March 31,





2025 Unaudited









As of December 31,





2024 Audited















Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





847





908









Short-term investments





15





46











Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term









investments







(1)











862









-











Accounts receivable, net





212





139









Inventories





17





17









Guarantee deposits





232





227









Derivative financial instruments





-





-









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





42





45











Total current assets









1,365









1,382











Right of use assets





2,459





2,470









Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net





1,054





1,070









Intangible assets, net





25





26









Derivatives financial instruments





-





-









Deferred income taxes





329





286









Guarantee deposits





415





426









Other long-term assets





39





43











Total non-current assets









4,321









4,321













Total assets









5,686









5,703















Liabilities and equity





















Unearned transportation revenue





375





343









Accounts payable





142





164









Accrued liabilities





239





222









Other taxes and fees payable





326





274









Income taxes payable





2





29









Financial debt





241





284









Lease liabilities





395





391









Other liabilities





96





63











Total short-term liabilities









1,816









1,770











Financial debt





525





526









Accrued liabilities





8





8









Employee benefits





13





13









Deferred income taxes





17





18









Lease liabilities





2,666





2,670









Other liabilities





326





333











Total long-term liabilities









3,555









3,568













Total liabilities









5,371









5,338















Equity





























Capital stock





248





248









Treasury shares





(13)





(13)









Contributions for future capital increases





-





-









Legal reserve





17





17









Additional paid-in capital





284





283









Accumulated deficit





(73)





(22)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(148)





(148)











Total equity









315









365













Total liabilities and equity









5,686









5,703









































(1) Non-GAAP measure.

























Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary



















Unaudited









(In millions of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended





March 31, 2025









Three months ended





March 31, 2024



































Net cash flow provided by operating activities





157





245









Net cash flow used in investing activities





(6)





(97)









Net cash flow used in financing activities*





(212)





(171)











Decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(61





)









(23





)











Net foreign exchange differences





-





1









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





908





774











Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









847









752













*Includes aircraft rental payments of $152 million and $141 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.









