Volaris Reports February 2025 Preliminary Traffic Results: Increased Capacity and Passengers Amid Load Factor Decline

Volaris reports February 2025 traffic results, with a 3.4% capacity increase and 2.5% rise in revenue passenger miles.

Quiver AI Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris), the ultra-low-cost airline, has released its preliminary traffic results for February 2025, reporting a 3.4% year-over-year increase in ASM capacity and a 2.5% rise in RPMs. The airline transported 2.2 million passengers, with domestic RPMs up 3.6% and international RPMs increasing by 0.7%. However, the overall load factor decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 85.2%. CEO Enrique Beltranena noted continued strength in load factors across both domestic and cross-border markets, emphasizing the company's focus on capacity management and fare modulation to adapt to currency fluctuations and varying demand levels. Since its inception in 2006, Volaris has expanded significantly, serving multiple regions with a large fleet and a focus on cost-conscious travelers.

Potential Positives

Volaris reported a 2.5% year-over-year increase in total Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs), indicating growth in passenger demand.

The company transported 2.2 million passengers in February 2025, showcasing robust performance even during the low season.

Volaris increased its ASM capacity by 3.4% year-over-year, supporting future growth and expansion opportunities.

Volaris’ domestic RPMs rose by 3.6%, highlighting strong demand in the domestic market.

Potential Negatives

The load factor decreased by 0.7 percentage points year-over-year to 85.2%, indicating a potential decline in operational efficiency.

Domestic load factor dropped by 1.4 percentage points, a concerning trend in a key market.

The company noted softer cross-border demand, suggesting potential challenges in international operations moving forward.

FAQ

What were Volaris' February 2025 traffic results?

In February 2025, Volaris transported 2.2 million passengers, with a 3.4% capacity increase and a 2.5% growth in RPMs year-over-year.

How did the load factor change in February 2025?

The load factor for February 2025 decreased by 0.7 percentage points year-over-year to 85.2%.

What is the significance of RPMs and ASMs in aviation?

RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) measure passengers' distance traveled, while ASMs (Available Seat Miles) reflect the airline's total seating capacity over distance.

What challenges is Volaris facing in February 2025?

Volaris is managing local currency depreciation and softer cross-border demand while maintaining proactive capacity and fare modulation strategies.

How has Volaris' fleet and routes changed since its inception?

Since its launch in March 2006, Volaris expanded its fleet from 4 to 145 aircraft and routes from 5 to over 230.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VLRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $VLRS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MEXICO CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its



February 2025



preliminary traffic results.





In February, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased by 3.4% year-over-year, while RPMs for the month grew by 2.5%. Mexican domestic RPMs increased 3.6%, while international RPMs rose 0.7%. As a result, the load factor decreased by 0.7 percentage points year-over-year to 85.2%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.2 million passengers.







Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said



: “February loads remained robust across both domestic and cross-border markets, in line with historical trends for a typical low-season month. We will maintain a proactive approach to capacity management and fare modulation to preserve strong load factors and cope with the impact of local currency depreciation and softer cross-border demand. We will closely monitor forward booking patterns and will continuously adjust capacity to match demand.”













Feb 2025





Feb 2024





Variance





YTD Feb 2025





YTD Feb 2024





Variance











RPMs



(million, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,381









1,332









3.6





%





2,939









2,877









2.2





%









International





856









850









0.7





%





1,963









1,896









3.5





%











Total









2,237













2,183













2.5









%









4,902













4,772













2.7









%













ASMs



(million, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,548









1,469









5.3





%





3,322









3,192









4.1





%









International





1,078









1,070









0.7





%





2,381









2,289









4.0





%











Total









2,625













2,540













3.4









%









5,703













5,481













4.1









%













Load Factor



(%, RPMs/ASMs)

































Domestic





89.2





%





90.7





%





(1.4) pp





88.5





%





90.1





%





(1.7) pp









International





79.4





%





79.5





%





(0.0) pp





82.4





%





82.8





%





(0.4) pp











Total









85.2









%









85.9









%









(0.7) pp









85.9









%









87.1









%









(1.1) pp













Passengers



(thousand, scheduled & charter)

































Domestic





1,644









1,539









6.8





%





3,477









3,310









5.0





%









International





583









584









-0.1





%





1,347









1,303









3.4





%











Total









2,226













2,122













4.9









%









4,823













4,613













4.6









%





















The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.









Glossary









Revenue passenger miles (RPMs):



Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.







Available seat miles (ASMs):



Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.







Load factor:



RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.







Passengers:



The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.







Investor Relations Contact







Ricardo Martínez /



ir@volaris.com









Media Contact







Israel Álvarez /



ialvarez@gcya.net









About Volaris







*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 230 and its fleet from 4 to 145 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fifteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit



ir.volaris.com



. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.