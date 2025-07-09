Volaris Reports Decrease in Consolidated Load Factor for June

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS, or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for June 2025.

Volaris reported a 0.6% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 1.7 percentage points to 83.9% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as consolidated traffic decreased 1.4% year over year. In June, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers, up 0.2% year over year.

On the domestic front, RPMs and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) decreased 2% and 1.2%, respectively, from the June 2024 levels. The domestic load factor in June was 89.2%, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the year-ago levels. In international markets, RPM decreased 0.4% year over year, while ASM rose 3.4% year over year. The international load factor decreased by 2.9 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 76.2%.

Apart from VLRS, other airline companies like Ryanair Holdings RYAAY have also reported their June traffic numbers.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for June 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.3 million in June 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase. The June load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% remained flat as compared with the year-ago levels, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

VLRS’ Zacks Rank

VLRS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A Stock to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation - Airline sector may consider Copa Holdings CPA, based in Panama City, Panama, which is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The companyreported robust traffic numbers for May 2025, and RPM improved on a year-over-year basis in May.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In May, ASM, a measure of capacity, increased 7% year over year. RPM surged 7.5% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 87.6% from 87.3% in May 2024.

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.5% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 17.4% year over year.

