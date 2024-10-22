Volaris price target raised to $13 from $10 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Volaris (VLRS) to $13 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates to incorporate Volaris September quarter traffic. Management noted strong demand in domestic and international markets throughout the quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VLRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.