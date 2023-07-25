Volaris preps for Mexico aviation rating recovery with U.S strategy

Recasts with executive comments on Mexico's Category 1 rating

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris has plans to modify its offer to the United States as soon as U.S. aviation authorities give back Mexico its Category 1 rating, the company's CEO said Tuesday in a call to discuss second quarter results.

Volaris is ready to redeploy about 5% of its Mexican market capacity to the U.S. in the fourth quarter, following the country's expected rating upgrade, Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena said in a call with analysts.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in May 2021, blocking carriers from adding new U.S. flights.

Shares in Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris fell more than 5% on Tuesday in early trading, a day after the publication of its second-quarter results.

The company posted a $5.5 million net profit in the second quarter, reversing losses from the year earlier period, while revenues rose 13%, according to a filing published Monday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.