News & Insights

Commodities

Volaris preps for Mexico aviation rating recovery with U.S strategy

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

July 25, 2023 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

Recasts with executive comments on Mexico's Category 1 rating

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris has plans to modify its offer to the United States as soon as U.S. aviation authorities give back Mexico its Category 1 rating, the company's CEO said Tuesday in a call to discuss second quarter results.

Volaris is ready to redeploy about 5% of its Mexican market capacity to the U.S. in the fourth quarter, following the country's expected rating upgrade, Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena said in a call with analysts.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in May 2021, blocking carriers from adding new U.S. flights.

Shares in Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris fell more than 5% on Tuesday in early trading, a day after the publication of its second-quarter results.

The company posted a $5.5 million net profit in the second quarter, reversing losses from the year earlier period, while revenues rose 13%, according to a filing published Monday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.