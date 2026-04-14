Voisard Asset Management Sells Nearly 320,000 SLQD Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 319,967 shares of SLQD, with an estimated trade value of $16.22 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $16.33 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement

Transaction represented 3.46% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-sale holding: 529,983 shares valued at $26.76 million

The position now accounts for 5.71% of the fund’s 13F AUM, down from 9.3% in the previous quarter

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ›

On April 10, 2026, Voisard Asset Management Group reported selling 319,967 shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF(NASDAQ:SLQD), an estimated $16.22 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 10, 2026, Voisard Asset Management Group reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) by 319,967 shares. The estimated trade size was $16.22 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $16.33 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

What else to know

This was a sale, reducing the SLQD position to 5.71% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SPTM: $66.43 million (14.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: AVLV: $51.29 million (10.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPTI: $50.19 million (10.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JCPB: $36.92 million (7.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IUSG: $33.34 million (7.1% of AUM)

SLQD’s indicated dividend yield was 4.26% as of April 13, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.327 Billion Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $50.43 Dividend yield (TTM) 4.26% 1-year total return 5.66%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years.

Underlying holdings: Portfolio consists primarily of short-term, investment-grade corporate bonds.

Fund structure: Passively managed ETF.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) offers targeted exposure to short-duration, investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds. With an asset base of $2.35 billion and a dividend yield of 4.25%, the fund is designed for investors seeking income with reduced interest rate risk. SLQD's strategy emphasizes capital preservation and diversification, making it a competitive option for managing short-term fixed income allocations.

What this transaction means for investors

Voisard Asset Management, a Michigan-based financial planning firm, recently disclosed the sale of approximately $16 million worth of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) during the first quarter of 2026 (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First off, SLQD is a fixed-income ETF. Its holdings consist of investment-grade bonds, meaning corporate bonds issued by companies with top-tier credit ratings. For example, SLQD holds bonds issued by Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Pfizer.

Due to the quality of its bond holdings, SLQD is appealing to income-seeking investors with a low risk tolerance. After all, companies like Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Pfizer are highly rated for a reason: They have long-established businesses and ample cash flow.

Indeed, the main concern for investors who own SLQD isn’t default risk. Rather, it is fluctuations in overall interest rates. In particular, if interest rates were to rise sharply, the portfolio of bonds held by SLQD would lose value, as investors dump older bonds in favor of newer bonds with higher yields.

At present, however, interest rates remain stable, and SLQD’s 4.3% dividend yield remains a strong lure for investors seeking income from their portfolios.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jake Lerch has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.